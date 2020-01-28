Sixers vs. Warriors odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 28 predictions from computer model on 33-16 run

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers (30-17) will host D'Angelo Russell and the Golden State Warriors (10-37) on Tuesday. Joel Embiid (finger) participated in a full practice on Monday and appears to be on the verge of a return after missing the last nine games. The Sixers officially have Embiid listed as questionable for Tuesday's game, while Josh Richardson (hamstring) is out. There are no injury updates for Golden State, meaning Stephen Curry (hand) and Klay Thompson (knee) will continue to watch from the sideline.

Tip-off for this one is set for 7:00 p.m ET from the Wells Fargo Center. Sportsbooks list the 76ers as 12-point home favorites, while the over-under for total points is 213 in the latest Warriors vs. 76ers odds. Before making any Sixers vs. Warriors picks or NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 15 on a blistering 33-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sixers vs. Warriors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Warriors vs. 76ers:

Sixers vs. Warriors spread: 76ers -12

Sixers vs. Warriors over-under: 213 points

Sixers vs. Warriors money line: Philadelphia -758, Golden State +588

GSW: The Warriors are 7-1 ATS when the spread was in the +11 to +14 range.

PHI: The 76ers have covered six of seven home spreads since Christmas.

Why the 76ers can cover

The model is well aware of what a massive mismatch this is. The Warriors have won just one of the past 14 games, and they are at a huge disadvantage in several areas in this matchup. If Embiid suits up, he will give Golden State all sorts of problems. Golden State just traded Willie Cauley-Stein to the Mavericks for a second-round draft pick, leaving their already-weak rim protection even worse. Golden State's only options at center now are Marquese Chriss and Omari Spellman -- both of whom are under 6'10" and are known more for their offense than defense.

Even if Embiid doesn't suit up, the lack of rim protection is going to be a problem against Simmons. Simmons has been dominant in 11 January games, averaging 22 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Philly's fourth-ranked defense will make things hard for Golden State on the offensive end, too. In games against other teams with top-five defenses, the Warriors' scoring average is down from 106 to 96 points per game.

Just because Philadelphia is the far superior team on paper, doesn't mean it will cover the Sixers vs. Warriors spread, however.

Why the Warriors can cover

The model is also well aware that covering a double-digit spread is no easy task. There's a reason that the Warriors have covered 88 percent of such spreads, while the 76ers have covered just 40 percent of the time when favored by 11 points or more. Just this month, both the Clippers and Bucks won comfortably over the Warriors but failed to cover a double-digit spread.

If Golden State is to cover the double-digit spread, Russell needs to have a big game. D-Lo has reached the 25-point plateau in all four games over the past 10 days, during which he's averaged 29 points, seven assists and four rebounds. The Warriors are 4-0 ATS in games in which they were listed as 11-plus point underdogs with Russell suited up, and he has performances of 52 and 30 points in that sample.

How to make Sixers vs. Warriors picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total. In fact, the model is projecting Russell to score just 19.7 points and has Embiid finishing well below his average point total for Philadelphia. It also has generated an against-the-spread pick that says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70 percent of simulations.

So who wins Warriors vs. Sixers? And which side of the spread cashes nearly 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 76ers vs. Warriors spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.