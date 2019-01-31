Sixers vs. Warriors odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 29-14 run

The red-hot Golden State Warriors return home from an undefeated road trip that included wins against two Eastern Conference contenders. They will hope to beat another one Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET when they host the surging Philadelphia 76ers at Oracle Arena. The defending NBA champs have won 11 in a row and appear to have reached a new ceiling with the addition of a healthy DeMarcus Cousins to the lineup. Meanwhile, the 76ers have won six of their past eight and head to Oakland on the heels of a blowout victory over the Lakers in Los Angeles. Golden State is a 9.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 240.5 in the latest Sixers vs. Warriors odds. Before you make any 76ers vs. Warriors picks and NBA predictions, look at what the SportsLine Projection Model has locked in.

The model knows the Warriors haven't lost on their home floor since James Harden memorably drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Rockets a 135-134 win Jan. 3. Golden State has since reeled off a streak of 11 wins overall by an average margin of victory of more than 17 points. Statement performances include a 142-111 win over the Nuggets in Denver in a battle for the best record in the Western Conference and a 115-111 road victory Saturday against the Celtics in what many observers believe could be a preview of the 2019 NBA Finals.



Still, Golden State is far from assured of covering the Warriors vs. 76ers spread Thursday against a Philadelphia club that is looking for another signature victory of its own.

The 76ers currently sit in the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race, and their recent impressive outings include back-to-back wins against the Rockets and Spurs. The 76ers have covered six of the past seven in this series and are on a 4-0 spread run in Thursday games.

