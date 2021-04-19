The Philadelphia 76ers own the best record in the Eastern Conference as they prepare to host the Golden State Warriors on Monday. The Sixers (39-17) have won four in a row after opening a four-game homestand by beating Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Clippers, marking the third time in franchise history that Philadelphia notched back-to-back wins against teams that were each at least 20 games over .500. Golden State (28-29) had a four-game winning streak snapped at Boston on Saturday despite 47 points from Stephen Curry (ankle), who is questionable for Monday. Kelly Oubre Jr. (wrist) is also questionable for Golden State, while Tobias Harris (knee), Seth Curry (hip) and Dwight Howard (knee) are among the players listed as questionable for Philadelphia.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a nine-point favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 224.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Sixers odds.

Warriors vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -9

Warriors vs. 76ers over-under: 224.5 points

Warriors vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -440, Warriors +360

GS: F Juan Toscano-Anderson sustained a concussion in Saturday's game

PHL: The 76ers are 22-5 at home

Why the Warriors can cover



Golden State's hopes of keeping this one competition largely rest on the status of Curry. The two-time MVP is in the midst of the most productive scoring binge of his career, averaging 39.1 points over the last 10 games and notching at least 32 points in each. The 10-game run of 30-point games is the longest for the Warriors since Wilt Chamberlain's 12-game streak in 1964. In the last four games, Curry is averaging a staggering 43.8 points while lighting it up from behind the arc, connecting on 36 of 68 3-point attempts.

Second-leading scorer Andrew Wiggins is having a strong road trip, averaging 20.3 points while shooting 53.5 percent overall (23 of 43) and 50 percent from distance (8 of 16). Kent Bazemore scored 16 points in Saturday's loss to Boston and is averaging 12.5 points while shooting 9 of 17 from the 3-point arc over the past four games. Reserve Jordan Poole scored 12 points Saturday and had 19 in the loss to the Sixers last month.

Why the Sixers can cover

Not only is center Joel Embiid putting up monster numbers, there is a more telling stat that serves as a reason for why he is considered among the front-runners to win league Most Valuable Player honors. Philadelphia owns a superb 30-8 record when the 7-foot Embiid is in the lineup. Embiid collected 36 points and 14 rebounds in Friday's victory over the Clippers, marking the 12th time this season he has had at least 30 points and 12 boards.

The Sixers are tied for the league lead in blocked shots with an average of 6.3 while ranking No. 2 overall in defensive efficiency and defensive rating, holding opponents to 106.6 points per 100 possessions. Part of the reason for that success is former No. 1 overall draft pick Ben Simmons, who is being touted for NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors. He is averaging 14.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.6 steals.

