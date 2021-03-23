The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Chase Center. Golden State is 22-21 overall and 13-7 at home, while the Sixers are 30-13 overall and 11-9 on the road. The teams split their two meetings last season.

Philadelphia is favored by four points in the latest Warriors vs. Sixers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 216.5.

Warriors vs. Sixers spread: Warriors +4

Warriors vs. Sixers over-under: 216.5 points

Warriors vs. Sixers money line: Philadelphia -165, Golden State +145



What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, 111-103. Jordan Poole had 26 points and five assists, and Juan Toscano-Anderson had 11 points and six assists in addition to six boards. Golden State failed in a bid to win three consecutive games. The Warriors split consecutive games with the Grizzlies,

Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points on Saturday, and had 60 in two games vs. Memphis. Stephen Curry (tailbone) has missed the last two games and will not play on Tuesday. James Wiseman and Eric Paschall (health and safety protocols) are probable.

What you need to know about the Sixers

The Sixers topped the Knicks on Sunday in overtime, 101-100. Tobias Harris made two free throws with 5.3 seconds left in overtime to cap the win. The top scorers for the Sixers were Shake Milton (21 points) and Harris (20 points). Philadelphia has won eight of its last 10 games.

Danny Green had 11 points, five steals and three blocked shots on Sunday. The Sixers have played in five overtime games this season, tied for the most in the league, and they have won three. Philadelphia has won four consecutive road games. Seth Curry (ankle) is out for Tuesday's game. Joel Embiid (knee) remains out.

