Sixers vs. Warriors: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

Prepare for a big interconference matchup as the Philadelphia 76ers visit Oracle Arena on Thursday to take on the Golden State Warriors.

The Sixers are coming off of a massive win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Jimmy Butler's return to the lineup on Tuesday. Butler scored 20 points, dished six assists and grabbed five rebounds in the 121-105 victory.

On the other hand, the Warriors are coasting with DeMarcus Cousins in the lineup. They're 5-0 and have defeated their opponents by an average margin of 16.2 points per game since Cousins returned to the court. The All-Star big man has fit seamlessly into the lineup as a secondary option, as he's averaged 15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game on 49.1 percent shooting from the field and 54.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch: Sixers at Warriors



Date: Thursday



Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland



TV: TNT

Streaming: TNT, fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

Live stats: GameTracker

Odds: Warriors -9.5



Odds and analysis

Who covers Sixers-Warriors? See the projected final score from an advanced computer model that's up over $4,000 on NBA picks this season.

Storylines

Sixers: The Sixers celebrated the return of Butler with a 121-105 win over the Lakers on Tuesday. However, while Philadelphia will be looking to ride that wave of momentum into the Bay Area, it has lost 10 straight games vs. the Warriors -- including the last six times they've visited Oakland.

Warriors: The Warriors have won 11 straight games overall and look almost unbeatable with Cousins in the lineup. Golden State is 5-0 since he made his season debut and defeated the Indiana Pacers 132-100 in their most recent game. Also of note, Cousins will match up vs. Joel Embiid for just the second time in their careers.

Game prediction, pick

The Warriors have to lose eventually, but it won't happen here vs. the Sixers. Outside of the fact that Golden State appears to be unbeatable with Cousins and the fact that it hasn't lost at home since Jan. 3, Philly is on the road vs. the best team in basketball. When you further combine the idea that Philly doesn't have the 3-point shooting to match up with Golden State, this looks like a blowout. Pick: Golden State -9.5



