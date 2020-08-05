Watch Now: What Happened To The Bucks? ( 2:00 )

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Washington Wizards at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday at ESPN Wide World of Sports Arena. The Sixers currently occupy the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference playoff standings. The Wizards, meanwhile, enter Wednesday's game as the ninth seed and are 6.5-games behind the final playoff berth.

The 76ers are 6-13 in their last 19 games against the spread after scoring 100 or more points in their previous matchup. The Wizards are 1-4 against the spread in their past five games. Philadelphia is favored by 10.5-points in the latest Wizards vs. Sixers odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 229. Before entering any Sixers vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned well over $4,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks this season. It entered the week on a blistering 54-32 run on top-rated NBA spread picks, returning almost $1,900 on those picks alone.

Here are several NBA betting lines for 76ers vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Sixers spread: Wizards +10.5

Wizards vs. Sixers over-under: 229 points

Wizards vs. Sixers money line: Washington +450, Philadelphia -600

Why the Wizards can cover

The matchup between the Wizards and the Indiana Pacers on Monday was not particularly close, with Washington falling 111-100. The Wizards were down 90-68 at the end of the third quarter. Thomas Bryant was a bright spot for Washington as he dropped a double-double with 20 points and 11 boards in addition to three blocks.

Washington has lost all three of its games since the NBA restart. However, the Wizards split their first two meetings with the Sixers this season. Plus, Washington enters Wednesday's matchup ranked sixth in the NBA in scoring offense, averaging 115.2 points per game.

Why the Sixers can cover

Philadelphia escaped with a win against the San Antonio Spurs in its last outing, 132-130. Joel Embiid had 27 points and five assists along with nine rebounds, while Tobias Harris added 25 points and six rebounds. Shake Milton made a three-pointer in the final seconds to seal the victory.

Embiid enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 23.9 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season. In his last meeting against the Wizards in December, Embiid finished with 21 points and 13 points. Philadelphia's big man has also been sensational in the Orlando bubble, averaging over 32 points per game since the NBA restart.

How to make Sixers vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Sixers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations.

