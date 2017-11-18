Sixers-Warriors Game Thread
Sixers-Warriors Game Thread
Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons vie for an upset over the NBA’s preeminent superteam.
Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Watch/Listen: NBC Sports Philadelphia/97.5 The Fanatic
Location: Wells Fargo Center
Projected Starters
Philadelphia:
G - Ben Simmons
G - JJ Redick
F - Robert Covington
F - Dario Saric
C - Joel Embiid
Golden State:
G - Stephen Curry
G - Klay Thompson
F - Kevin Durant
F - Draymond Green
C - Zaza Pachulia
Injury Report
Philadelphia: Justin Anderson, Jerryd Bayless, Nik Stauskas, and Markelle Fultz are reportedly out.
Golden State: None to report.
5 Important Numbers
- Since his offensive outburst against Indiana, JJ Redick is shooting just 23.5 percent from three (8-for- 34).
- After his five-steal performance Wednesday against the Lakers, Ben Simmons is averaging 2.4 steals throughout November.
- Richaun Holmes totaled 21 minutes against Golden State last Saturday. With more mobility than the struggling Amir Johnson, Holmes could see double-digit minutes.
- Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot could be a vital contributor off of the bench, but needs to take smarter shot attempts. He’s just 1-for- 10 from deep over his last two games.
- Joel Embiid has taken 20 shot attempts in three of his last four games. Avoiding foul trouble and being a four-quarter featured offensive option would be a huge boon for the Sixers’ upset potential.
