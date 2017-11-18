Sixers-Warriors Game Thread

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons vie for an upset over the NBA’s preeminent superteam.

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch/Listen: NBC Sports Philadelphia/97.5 The Fanatic

Location: Wells Fargo Center

Projected Starters

Philadelphia:

G - Ben Simmons

G - JJ Redick

F - Robert Covington

F - Dario Saric

C - Joel Embiid

Golden State:

G - Stephen Curry

G - Klay Thompson

F - Kevin Durant

F - Draymond Green

C - Zaza Pachulia

Injury Report

Philadelphia: Justin Anderson, Jerryd Bayless, Nik Stauskas, and Markelle Fultz are reportedly out.

Golden State: None to report.

5 Important Numbers