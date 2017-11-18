Sixers-Warriors Game Thread

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons vie for an upset over the NBA’s preeminent superteam.

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch/Listen: NBC Sports Philadelphia/97.5 The Fanatic

Location: Wells Fargo Center

Projected Starters

Philadelphia:

G - Ben Simmons

G - JJ Redick

F - Robert Covington

F - Dario Saric

C - Joel Embiid

G - Stephen Curry

G - Klay Thompson

F - Kevin Durant

F - Draymond Green

C - Zaza Pachulia

Injury Report

Philadelphia: Justin Anderson, Jerryd Bayless, Nik Stauskas, and Markelle Fultz are reportedly out.

Golden State: None to report.

5 Important Numbers

  • Since his offensive outburst against Indiana, JJ Redick is shooting just 23.5 percent from three (8-for- 34).
  • After his five-steal performance Wednesday against the Lakers, Ben Simmons is averaging 2.4 steals throughout November.
  • Richaun Holmes totaled 21 minutes against Golden State last Saturday. With more mobility than the struggling Amir Johnson, Holmes could see double-digit minutes.
  • Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot could be a vital contributor off of the bench, but needs to take smarter shot attempts. He’s just 1-for- 10 from deep over his last two games.
  • Joel Embiid has taken 20 shot attempts in three of his last four games. Avoiding foul trouble and being a four-quarter featured offensive option would be a huge boon for the Sixers’ upset potential.
