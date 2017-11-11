Sixers - Warriors Game Thread

Now with infinitely more burner accounts

I got Warriors games on Saturdays confused. So my apologies for the delay! The Sixers are playing the NBA’s weapon of long-range destruction tonight and will probably lose. But maybe they won’t? I’m not too optimistic, but I’m excited to see how Embiid and Simmons play against the Warriors.

Projected Starters:

Sixers: Ben Simmons, J.J. Redick, Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Joel Embiid

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Zaza Pachulia

Numbers of Note:

100%: chance the Warriors win the championship this year, provided reasonable health

Numerous: times I’ll think about the Harrison Barnes game winner from two seasons ago

4.5: the number of rebounds that the Sixers grab over their opponents on a per-game basis this season. Granted, it’s not rebound rate, but the Sixers’ greatest advantage is that they’re larger than Golden State, and it might be their ticket to win.

Officials: Mark Lindsay, Tony Brown, Marat Kogut