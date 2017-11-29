Sixers-Wizards Game Thread
Sixers-Wizards Game Thread
Game Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Wells Fargo Center
Network: NBC Sports Network Philadelphia
Projected Starters - 76ers :
G - Ben Simmons
G - J.J. Redick
F - Robert Covington
F - Dario Saric
C - Joel Embiid
Projected Starters - Wizards:
G - Tim Frazier
G - Bradley Beal
F - Otto Porter
F - Markieff Morris
C - Marcin Gortat
Injuries
Sixers: Markelle Fultz (shoulder - out), Nik Stauskas (ankle - out), Justin Anderson (shin splints - out), Jahlil Okafor (respect - likely out)
Wizards: John Wall (knee - out), Sheldon Mac (achilles - out)
Officials: Bill Spooner, Matt Boland, Mitchell Ervin
Game Preview: Here
The Enemy: Bullets Forever
Notes:
- The Wizards were in Minnesota last night and are on the second-half of their longest traveled back-to-back of the season. They won last night on the back of 49 points from their bench.
- The Sixers are on night one of a back-to-back that takes them up to Boston tomorrow.
-
NBA Wednesday scores, news, highlights
Keep it right here for all you news, notes, scores, and highlights across the Association
-
Bulls' Mirotic accepts Portis' apology
Mirotic hadn't spoken publicly since the incident, and still hasn't talked to Portis
-
How to watch 76ers vs. Celtics on fuboTV
There will be plenty of young talent on the floor when these two Eastern Conference rivals...
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 29: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Rivers not interested in rebuild talk
Devastated by injuries, including a recent MCL sprain for Blake Griffin, L.A. is just 8-11...
-
Warriors vs. Lakers odds, expert picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Lakers vs. Warriors 10,000 times