Sixers-Wizards Game Thread

Game Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Wells Fargo Center

Network: NBC Sports Network Philadelphia

Projected Starters - 76ers :

G - Ben Simmons

G - J.J. Redick

F - Robert Covington

F - Dario Saric

C - Joel Embiid

Projected Starters - Wizards:

G - Tim Frazier

G - Bradley Beal

F - Otto Porter

F - Markieff Morris

C - Marcin Gortat

Injuries

Sixers: Markelle Fultz (shoulder - out), Nik Stauskas (ankle - out), Justin Anderson (shin splints - out), Jahlil Okafor (respect - likely out)

Wizards: John Wall (knee - out), Sheldon Mac (achilles - out)

Officials: Bill Spooner, Matt Boland, Mitchell Ervin

Game Preview: Here

The Enemy: Bullets Forever

Notes:

  • The Wizards were in Minnesota last night and are on the second-half of their longest traveled back-to-back of the season. They won last night on the back of 49 points from their bench.
  • The Sixers are on night one of a back-to-back that takes them up to Boston tomorrow.

