Skidding Cavaliers reportedly lose Tristan Thompson for one month with calf injury
Things go from bad to worse for the Cavs, who lose Thompson for about a month
The Cleveland Cavaliers' season from hell just got worse.
According to reports, back up center Tristan Thompson is set to miss a month of action with a calf injury.
Thompson exited the Cavs' game Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers with a strained calf, and was seen leaving the arena on crutches. Cleveland ended up losing the game to Indiana by 17 points, making it four straight losses for the defending Eastern Conference champs.
Their record is now 3-5 for the season, which has them sitting in a tie for 12th place in the East, and a tie for the 24th-worst record in the NBA. Currently, the Dallas Mavericks, Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, and Chicago Bulls, all of whom have just one win, are the only teams in the league with worse records than the Cavaliers.
Of course, it's never been about the regular season for the Cavs, and Thompson should have no trouble getting back to 100 percent way before the playoffs. Still, this has been a dreadful start, and losing their only viable rim protector for a month won't make things any easier.
Plus, this is just one more injury that could flare up on a team that is already full of guys who have been susceptible to injuries throughout their careers.
