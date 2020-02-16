Slam Dunk Contest 2020 odds, best picks: NBA All-Star Saturday predictions from proven expert
Mike Barner is on a 78-47 run on NBA picks and just locked in his top plays for the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest.
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon is looking for the third time to be a charm when he takes part in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest at United Center in Chicago on Saturday. It's the third and final event of All-Star Saturday, which begins at 8 p.m. ET. The 24-year-old was runner-up in this event in 2016, losing to Zach LaVine in a second tiebreaker, but finished last in his second appearance the following year.
Gordon is the favorite to take home the trophy this time around at +140 in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk odds as he competes against Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr., Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard and guard Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks. Before making any 2020 NBA Slam Dunk picks, be sure to see the All-Star Saturday predictions from SportsLine's top NBA expert, Mike Barner.
Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and DFS, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He has also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.
With his unmatched analysis, Barner spots opportunities against the spread as well as on totals. Barner's expertise has been on full display lately. He is on a 78-47 run in against-the-spread NBA picks, returning over $2,600 to $100 players. Now, he has analyzed the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest lineup from all angles and is only sharing his pick here.
Top 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest predictions
One of the players one of the players Barner is fading is Howard. The 34-year-old won this event in 2008, the first year fan voting was used to determine the champion. Howard hasn't participated since the following year and is a long shot to capture the crown this time around at +560.
The 6-10 Howard, who is a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and ranks 14th on the all-time list with 2,120 blocked shots, won't have much time to rest up for the event as he saw 30 minutes of playing time in the Lakers' overtime victory at Denver on Wednesday. Considering his age and history of injuries, that does not bode well for his chances against competitors who are much younger.
How to make 2020 Slam Dunk Contest picks
Instead, Barner has identified a trend that makes one participant a must-back on Saturday. This player is in perfect position to return plenty of value, so be sure to check out this pick before getting in on the action.
So who wins the NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2020? And what trend makes one player a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to get Saturday's NBA Slam Dunk picks, all from the SportsLine expert on a massive 78-47 NBA heater, and find out.
2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest odds
Aaron Gordon +140
Derrick Jones Jr. +150
Pat Connaughton +410
Dwight Howard +560
Odds courtesy SportsLine experts
