Slam Dunk Contest 2020 odds, picks: NBA All-Star Saturday predictions from proven expert
Mike Barner is on a 77-47 run on NBA picks and just locked in his top plays for the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest.
NBA All-Star Saturday Night is almost upon us, with a 2020 Slam Dunk Contest that features four players at the United Center in Chicago. Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon is the betting favorite at +140 in the latest 2020 NBA Slam Dunk odds, with Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (+410), veteran center Dwight Howard (+560), and Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. (+150) also participating.
Before making any 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest picks, be sure to check out the predictions from SportsLine's resident NBA guru, Mike Barner. He's examined the field and looked at the event's history in order to cut through the noise and deliver a pick for Saturday night that you need to see.
Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and DFS, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He has also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes, while watching as many games as possible to gain an edge.
With his unmatched analysis and 24/7 dedication, Barner spots opportunities against the spread as well as on totals. Barner's expertise has been on full display lately. He is on a 77-47 run in against-the-spread NBA picks, returning over $2,500 to $100 players. Now, he has analyzed the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest lineup from all angles and is only sharing his pick here.
Top 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest predictions
One of the players Barner is fading is Howard. The 6-foot-10 veteran is the tallest of the four competitors, but also the oldest at age 34. Connaughton is the closest in age at 27, but Howard is seven years Jones' senior.
An eight-time NBA All-Star, Howard has dealt with a litany of injuries during his 16-year career and played in just nine games with the Washington Wizards last season due to spinal surgery. He is one of only two players to have appeared in each of the Lakers' 53 contests this campaign and has averaged nearly 20 minutes, meaning he may not have enough in the tank to be a major factor in this event.
How to make 2020 Slam Dunk Contest picks
Instead, Barner has identified a trend that makes one participant a must-back on Saturday. This player is in perfect position to return plenty of value, so be sure to check out this pick before getting in on the action.
So who wins the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest? And what trend makes one player a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to get Saturday's NBA Slam Dunk picks, all from the SportsLine expert on a massive 77-47 NBA heater, and find out.
2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest odds
Aaron Gordon +140
Derrick Jones Jr. +150
Pat Connaughton +410
Dwight Howard +560
Odds courtesy SportsLine experts
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LeBron, Jordan card sells for $900K
The card is the most expensive piece of merchandise featuring Jordan or James
-
Derrick Jones Jr. dunk contest explained
The Miami guard has been jumping out the gym for years, and will take those abilities to Chicago
-
Connaughton enters first Dunk Contest
How will the 27-year-old guard fare in his first NBA Dunk Contest?
-
Gordon, Howard return to Dunk Contest
Two dunking legends make their return to a competition they've left their stamp on
-
Rising Stars Challenge 2020 odds, picks
Mike Barner is on a 77-47 NBA roll and just released a pick for Team USA vs. Team World
-
OKC's Adams hits casual one-handed heave
Adams looked like Michael Vick wrist-flicking a dime over the top of a helpless defense
-
LIVE updates: Latest at NBA trade deadline
We recap all the moves and rumors that transpired as Thursday's trade deadline has passed
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant