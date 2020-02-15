Slam Dunk Contest 2020 odds, top picks: NBA All-Star Saturday predictions from proven expert

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. is hoping a few years of experience will help get him to the top of the mountain when he competes in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest at United Center in Chicago on Saturday. The 22-year-old Jones participated in this event as a rookie in 2017 and came up short, finishing as runner-up to Glenn Robinson III. He will be competing this year against Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, center Dwight Howard of the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon

Gordon, who won the 2016 dunk contest, is the favorite at +140 in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest odds. Jones is close behind at +150, while Connaughton (+410) and Howard (+560) are getting longer odds. Before locking in any 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest picks, be sure to see the NBA All-Star Saturday predictions from SportsLine's elite NBA handicapper, Mike Barner.

One of the players Barner is fading is Howard. The 6-10 veteran, who is 14th in NBA history with 13,598 career rebounds, has the most experience in this event as he is competing for the fourth time. However, he hasn't participated since 2009, the year after he took home the title.

Being at least seven years older than his fellow competitors could be an obstacle the 34-year-old Howard may not be able to overcome. His history of injuries also sends up red flags, considering the level of athleticism that is necessary to excel in this event. Barner believes there are better values in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest field.

2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest odds

Aaron Gordon +140

Derrick Jones Jr. +150

Pat Connaughton +410

Dwight Howard +560

Odds courtesy SportsLine experts