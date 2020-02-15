Slam Dunk Contest 2020 odds, top picks: NBA All-Star Saturday predictions from proven expert
Mike Barner is on a 78-47 run on NBA picks and just locked in his top plays for the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest.
Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. is hoping a few years of experience will help get him to the top of the mountain when he competes in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest at United Center in Chicago on Saturday. The 22-year-old Jones participated in this event as a rookie in 2017 and came up short, finishing as runner-up to Glenn Robinson III. He will be competing this year against Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, center Dwight Howard of the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon
Gordon, who won the 2016 dunk contest, is the favorite at +140 in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest odds. Jones is close behind at +150, while Connaughton (+410) and Howard (+560) are getting longer odds. Before locking in any 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest picks, be sure to see the NBA All-Star Saturday predictions from SportsLine's elite NBA handicapper, Mike Barner.
Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and DFS, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He has also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes, while watching as many games as possible to gain an edge.
With his unmatched analysis, Barner spots opportunities against the spread as well as on totals. Barner's expertise has been on full display lately. He is on a 78-47 run in against-the-spread NBA picks, returning over $2,600 to $100 players. Now, he has analyzed the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest lineup from all angles and is only sharing his pick here.
Top 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest predictions
One of the players Barner is fading is Howard. The 6-10 veteran, who is 14th in NBA history with 13,598 career rebounds, has the most experience in this event as he is competing for the fourth time. However, he hasn't participated since 2009, the year after he took home the title.
Being at least seven years older than his fellow competitors could be an obstacle the 34-year-old Howard may not be able to overcome. His history of injuries also sends up red flags, considering the level of athleticism that is necessary to excel in this event. Barner believes there are better values in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest field.
How to make 2020 Slam Dunk Contest picks
Instead, Barner has identified a trend that makes one participant a must-back on Saturday. This player is in perfect position to return plenty of value, so be sure to check out this pick before getting in on the action.
So who wins the NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2020? And what trend makes one player a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to get Saturday's NBA Slam Dunk picks, all from the SportsLine expert on a massive 78-47 NBA heater, and find out.
2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest odds
Aaron Gordon +140
Derrick Jones Jr. +150
Pat Connaughton +410
Dwight Howard +560
Odds courtesy SportsLine experts
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 NBA 3-Point Contest odds, bets
Mike Barner is on a 78-47 NBA roll and just released his pick for the 2020 3-point contest.
-
NBA DFS: 2020 All-Star Game lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Bridges wins Rising Stars MVP over Zion
Bridges put on a show in the second half to take MVP honors in Team USA's win over Team World
-
Overall list of All-Star Weekend winners
A list of the winners from the various events at 2020 NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago
-
Zion bends backboard with dunk
Not since Shaq broke the backboard have we seen a player treat the hoop so violently
-
Doncic hits halfcourt heave, stuns Trae
Doncic closed out the first half in style for Team World in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars Challenge
-
Takeaways: Team USA wins Rising Stars Challenge
Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson shined but Miles Bridges was the MVP of the night
-
Live updates: NBA Celebrity game
The Oscar-winning Chicago native out-dueled Windy City counterpart Chance the Rapper