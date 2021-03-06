Atlanta is the centerpiece of the basketball world on Sunday evening, with the 2021 NBA All-Star Game set to take place at 8 p.m. ET. In advance of tip-off, the league is also holding its typical Saturday night events with the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, but the usual jewel of Saturday is the annual Slam Dunk Contest. The 2021 Slam Dunk Contest is being held at halftime of the actual game on Sunday, and it features three dynamic athletes in Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, Pacers wing Cassius Stanley and Knicks rookie big man Obi Toppin. The group will be judged by a panel that includes Dominique Wilkins, Josh Smith, Jason Richardson, Dee Brown and Spud Webb, and the competition will be two rounds.

Toppin is the favorite to claim victory at +150 (risk $100 to win $150) in the 2021 Slam Dunk Contest odds. Simons is listed at +175, with Stanley at +200. Before making any 2021 NBA Slam Dunk Contest picks, be sure to see the 2021 All-Star Sunday predictions from SportsLine's Mike Barner.

Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and DFS, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He has also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.

With his unmatched analysis, Barner spots opportunities in a unique way. Barner's expertise has been on full display lately. He is on a 35-23 run in against-the-spread NBA picks, returning over $950 to $100 players.

Now, he has analyzed the 2021 NBA Slam Dunk Contest lineup from all angles and is only sharing his pick here.

Top 2021 NBA Slam Dunk Contest predictions

One surprise: Barner is fading is Toppin. Tobbin is the favorite and, at least in part, that is due to name recognition and overall profile. In this three-player field that is void of traditional star power, that matters in the market, and many will flock to wager on him as a result.

However, Toppin has only 18 dunks during his rookie season with the Knicks, and 17 of the 18 have been assisted. He is an explosive leaper by big man standards, but Toppin may be behind the eight-ball when it comes to innovation. From there, both Stanley and Simons are capable of explosiveness in this format, and it won't be easy for Toppin to impress the panel of former dunk contest winners set to judge the event.

How to make 2021 Slam Dunk Contest picks

Instead, Barner has identified one participant that is a must-back on Sunday. Barner calls this player "a scorer with plenty of athleticism." He's in perfect position to return value, so be sure to check out this pick over at SportsLine before getting in on the action.

So who wins the NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2021? And what X-factor makes this player a value pick? Visit SportsLine right now to get Sunday's's NBA Slam Dunk Contest picks, all from the SportsLine expert on an impressive 35-23 NBA heater, and find out.

2021 NBA Slam Dunk Contest odds

Obi Toppin +150

Anfernee Simons +175

Cassius Stanley +200