Slimmer DeMarcus Cousins: 'Probably the best I have felt my whole career'

The biggest stories in New Orleans this summer have been the team's work at the point guard position, as they re-signed Jrue Holiday and added Rajon Rondo.

Flying a bit under the radar, but perhaps just as important, has been DeMarcus Cousins' weight loss. The big man has long been one of the largest athletes in the league, but this summer he's looking slim, saying back in June that he'd lost 20 pounds.

He showed off that slimmer frame Saturday in Johannesburg, South Africa, during the second NBA Africa Game. Suiting up for Team World, Cousins scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds during the exhibition, helping his squad to a 108-97 victory.

Cousins also spoke to ESPN about his weight loss, telling Marc Spears, "It feels good, probably the best I have felt my whole career."

How this affects the Pelicans this season remains to be seen, but at this point it can only be viewed as great news that Cousins is in fantastic shape and feeling great about himself.

With Cousins an unrestricted free agent next summer, this will be an important season for the Pelicans to try and convince Boogie that he should stay in town and continue the talented front-court partnership with Anthony Davis.