Since the Dallas Mavericks traded superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, general manager Nico Harrison has been feeling the heat from fans. It's gotten so bad that "Fire Nico" chants can be heard in basketball games that don't even involve the Mavs.

It's been a couple weeks since the Mavericks dealt Doncic to the Lakers in a massive deal that included big man Anthony Davis going to Dallas as part of the return. That time hasn't lessened the sting for Mavericks fans. In fact, it only appears to be getting worse.

The Mavs didn't play on Tuesday night, but there was still a basketball game in Dallas. SMU throttled Pitt, 83-63, and the fans in attendance expressed more discontent with Harrison, who just happened to be in attendance as well.

This is a continuation of the intense criticism Harrison has received from the fan base since shipping Doncic out west. Fans have carried "Fire Nico" signs outside the American Airlines Center, and one fan was removed from a recent game after mouthing, "Fire Nico" on the jumbotron.

The sight of security escorting the fan out of the arena only elicited more vitriol in the form of loud booing.

They say time heals all wounds, but this one clearly has only gotten more painful for Mavericks fans. The frustration directed toward Harrison will likely only continue in the immediate future, and it'll be interesting to see the scene in Dallas when Doncic makes his return on April 9.