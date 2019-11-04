Snoop Dogg providing play-by-play for Lakers vs. Spurs is everything you want it to be
Snoop proves once again he can do it all
Snoop Dogg might want to stop rapping and try a full-time career in sports broadcasting. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers fan was in the booth for the Lakers game at the AT&T Center against the San Antonio Spurs. In his classic Lakers purple zip up and sunglasses, he stepped up to microphone to give his commentary on the game.
It did not disappoint.
Snoop was able to show off his basketball knowledge for a fun segment. He was his normal energetic self and was cheering on his team while giving play by play, which we'll allow here, even though it isn't normal to hear that from broadcasters.
"Get there, let's go. Push that LBJ, run that point," he said as LeBron James was dribbling the ball down the court.
You could tell he was loving every minute of it all.
"Get out there Bradley, get out there. Give it back to 'em," he said.
Here another clip from Snoop's broadcast reel:
The Lakers ended up beating the Spurs, 103-96, which I am sure Snoop Dogg was very happy about.
This is not the first time Snoop has tried his hand in sports commentating. In January, he talked hockey at the Los Angeles Kings game at the Staples Center against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The evidence makes it clear: Snoop Dogg needs to be invited into the booth more often.
