Snoop Dogg tries to recruit Kawhi Leonard to the Lakers by singing him a song

The basketball world has eyes on Kahwi Leonard, and while some just want to know where the defending NBA Champion will land, others have requests on where he should go.

Rapper, actor, certified genius (with an IQ of 147) and Lakers fan Snoop Dogg is trying to use the power of song to try and make Leonard join his favorite team.

The hip-hop icon went on Instagram on Friday to serenade Leonard, asking him to make the City of Angels his home.

Set to the tune of Michael Jackson's song 'Human Nature', Snoop sings, "Kawhi, Kawhi, tell me that you'll be a Laker. Kawhi, Kawhi, come back to LA."

People followed suit and put their own spin on the song. Some versions were even good enough that Snoop reposted them.

This week Leonard has been in meetings with the Lakers, Clippers and Raptors and each fan base is making their plea for why their team is superior.

Snoop Dogg and Lakers fans alike have celebrated the moves L.A. has made so far, with the addition of Anthony Davis, and are looking for Leonard to be the final piece of that Big 3 puzzle.

Welcome to LA AD 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/cfLslPaOEa — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) June 15, 2019

Los Angeles missed the playoffs in the 2018-19 season and fans are eager to get back.