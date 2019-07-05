Snoop Dogg tries to recruit Kawhi Leonard to the Lakers by singing him a song
Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to make his case for Kawhi to sign with the Lakers
The basketball world has eyes on Kahwi Leonard, and while some just want to know where the defending NBA Champion will land, others have requests on where he should go.
Rapper, actor, certified genius (with an IQ of 147) and Lakers fan Snoop Dogg is trying to use the power of song to try and make Leonard join his favorite team.
The hip-hop icon went on Instagram on Friday to serenade Leonard, asking him to make the City of Angels his home.
Set to the tune of Michael Jackson's song 'Human Nature', Snoop sings, "Kawhi, Kawhi, tell me that you'll be a Laker. Kawhi, Kawhi, come back to LA."
People followed suit and put their own spin on the song. Some versions were even good enough that Snoop reposted them.
This week Leonard has been in meetings with the Lakers, Clippers and Raptors and each fan base is making their plea for why their team is superior.
Snoop Dogg and Lakers fans alike have celebrated the moves L.A. has made so far, with the addition of Anthony Davis, and are looking for Leonard to be the final piece of that Big 3 puzzle.
Los Angeles missed the playoffs in the 2018-19 season and fans are eager to get back.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What are the Suns doing?
Phoenix has been adrift for some time, and their recent moves have been confusing
-
2019 NBA free agency rumors roundup
A look at the latest NBA news and rumors as free agency rolls along
-
Report: Grizzlies won't buy out Iguodala
The Memphis Grizzlies acquired Andre Iguodala from the Golden State Warriors last week
-
How to watch: 2019 Summer League
The NBA's annual Las Vegas Summer League runs from July 5-15
-
2019 NBA free agent tracker
NBA free agency is officially underway, and it began with quite a bang
-
How to watch RJ Barrett in Summer League
The No. 3 overall pick will be making his Knicks debut during Summer League in Las Vegas