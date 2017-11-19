Social Sunday: Dennis Smith Jr. steals our hearts (and our tweets)

This week in Mavericks social media

Hey y’all did you miss me? I mean you probably didn’t because you’re busy doing other things and that’s fine. We’re back with more social media sundries here for you to enjoy.

Thank you twitterers for tweeting the tweets this week. You truly outdid yourselves in my absence. Now let’s make up for lost time and get back to the goods everyone came here for.

It’s always good to start with DSJ dunks because they provide the rich nutrients our bodies crave.

Dennis "He should be a Knick" Smith just took off and abused poor Pau — Pounding the Rock (@poundingtherock) November 15, 2017

Did you know Dennis Smith had such a unique middle name?

Congrats to @swish41 of the @dallasmavs for moving up to 8th on the all-time Field Goals Made list with 10,750! #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/RimVon1zLp — NBA (@NBA) November 18, 2017

The greatest foreign born player in NBA history passed some dude in a Rockets uniform for yet another accolade of a glorious career.

.@KingJames says he has followed @Dennis1SmithJr since high school and his days at NC State, calling the rookie "very athletic and a gym rat that loves to play the game." #DALvsCLE pic.twitter.com/ppAc0Xv9lV — Earl K. Sneed (@EarlKSneed) November 11, 2017

LeBron is a big Dennis Smith Junior fan which makes him a Mavericks fan which means Lebron James to the Mavericks next summer confirmed. Bet you didn’t think this post would have breaking news, did you?

it’s a shame that nerlens perished in a small fire this summer. — Austin (@garooya) November 12, 2017

I don’t even know who Nerlens Noel is. Is he a G-League prospect?

gonna need to raise a "got wolves bloggers mad for 24 minutes" in the rafters tonight. — Mavs Moneyball (@mavsmoneyball) November 18, 2017

I’m always in favor of more banners.

LeBron's eyes must've got so wide here he might as well have dilated them pic.twitter.com/tDPYDkca3F — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) November 12, 2017

Lebron is still mad about 2011. Give it time, all wounds will eventually heal.

Hey look it’s the greatest basketball player ever and some Cleveland player hugging.

DSJ lulls Taj Gibson to sleep and then turned on the jets. Nice change of speed in transition. pic.twitter.com/3RX010wTvz — Bobby Karalla (@bobbykaralla) November 18, 2017

We’ve got more Dennis Dunks because I’m concerned about y’all getting your daily serving of vitamin Dunk.

Mavs are bad. Dogs are good. That is all I got. — Luka Doncic Fan Acct (@KirkSeriousFace) November 18, 2017

It’s gonna be a long season.

100 Things Mavericks Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die is *officially* out today, which basically means local Dallas bookstores should all have it now — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) November 15, 2017

Think of a book as an extremely long thread of tweets that you read on a piece of paper. We’re so proud of our large adult author son Tim.

hands-on-his-hips lebron watching dennis smith jam is my new spirit animal. — Josh Bowe (@Boweman55) November 12, 2017

I don’t know how spirit animals work but I’m pretty sure yes this one checks out. I would also like to adopt this spirit animal as my own.

That’s all the tweets we’ve got time for this week but I’ll be back next week with another heap of fresh ones just for you. Until next time, tweet wisely my friends.