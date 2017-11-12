Solar Panel, ep. 42: To Monroe or not to Monroe, that is the question
The latest podcast focuses on a number of Phoenix Suns topics, including what to do with Greg Monroe
We’re back for the full-length weekend episode of The Solar Panel, a Phoenix Suns show!
For once, Dave is the voice of dissent as Greg and Tim team up but ultimately lose the pod battle to Dave’s superior argument.
The subject? What to do with 17 million dollar man, Greg Monroe.
The guys discuss a number of other topics as well, all Suns related of course, and find ways to make a depressing season a little more fun.
Listen here.
Tim is visiting Phoenix in early December, so we are going to gather our myriad fans for a fun night of basketball and brews. RSVP on Facebook for December 8th “Brews and Hoops” night!
-
