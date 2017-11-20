Solar Panel, ep. 43: For each Suns player, what are we most thankful for?

When it comes to each Phoenix Suns player, what are we most thankful for?

Greg, Tim and Dave each give their takes during this week of Thanksgiving. Heck, we even show thanks to Brandon Knight! It was a fun episode as Dave and Greg were in a mood, and Tim was just trying to corral us the whole time. And then Tim refused to be thankful for his pod mates.

Gobble gobble!

Listen here!

Visit the Solar Panel crew at www.SunsPodcast.com. Follow them on Twitter @SunsSolarPanel, @Espo, @DaveKingNBA and @RadioTimNBA.

Like us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SunsSolarPanel and subscribe via iTunes.

Tim is visiting Phoenix in early December, so we are going to gather our myriad fans for a fun night of basketball and brews. RSVP on Facebook for December 8th “Brews and Hoops” night!