Solar Panel, ep. 44: Back to basketball! Dissecting revenge games for Bledsoe and Monroe

We’re back with another mid-week Suns Solar Panel show!

In this episode, Greg and Tim discuss:

Eric Bledsoe's return to Valley, to the court, for the first time since the infamous tweet. The Greg Monroe revenge game against his old team. How would Triano combat the length and wingspan of the Bucks? How would the center rotation play out and did Triano make a questionable coaching decision in overtime that cost the Suns the game?

Visit the Solar Panel crew at www.SunsPodcast.com. Follow them on Twitter @SunsSolarPanel, @Espo, @DaveKingNBA and @RadioTimNBA.

Like us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SunsSolarPanel and subscribe via iTunes.

Tim is visiting Phoenix in early December, so we are going to gather our myriad fans for a fun night of basketball and brews. RSVP on Facebook for December 8th “Brews and Hoops” night!