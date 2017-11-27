Solar Panel, ep. 46: Is it time for another coaching change for the Suns?

Tim and Greg debate whether it is time for the Suns to hire a different coach.

Now that the Phoenix Suns have lost 10 of their last 13 under interim head coach Jay Triano, we have to ask the question:

Is it time for a coaching change?

Here’s the Suns season in a nutshell:

0-3 start under Earl Watson: 30th in offense, defense and net rating by wide margin

start under Earl Watson: 30th in offense, defense and net rating by wide margin 4-1 start under Jay Triano: offense 7th, defense 12th, net rating 6th

start under Jay Triano: offense 7th, defense 12th, net rating 6th 3-10 since then under Jay Triano: offense 25th, defense 28th, net rating 27th

The dead coach bounce was real, and now the ball is out of air.

Tim and Greg react after the loss to the Timberwolves on Sunday.

