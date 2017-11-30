Solar Panel, ep. 47: Fizdale, James, Jones and a Sidery of BSotS insights

Greg and Tim are joined by Bright Side’s Evan Sidery to talk about a range of Suns topics in their mid-week pod.

Topics include:

Should the Suns go to David Fisdale right now?

What to do about Mike James?

Who is most likely gone to make room for James on a full contract?

and more...

Listen here!

Tim is visiting Phoenix in December 7-9, so we are going to gather our myriad fans for a fun night of basketball and brews.

RSVP on Facebook for December 8th “Brews and Hoops” night!