Solar Panel, ep. 47: Fizdale, James, Jones and a Sidery of BSotS insights
Greg and Tim are joined by Bright Side’s Evan Sidery to talk about a range of Suns topics in their mid-week pod.
Topics include:
- Should the Suns go to David Fisdale right now?
- What to do about Mike James?
- Who is most likely gone to make room for James on a full contract?
- and more...
Listen here!
Tim is visiting Phoenix in December 7-9, so we are going to gather our myriad fans for a fun night of basketball and brews.
RSVP on Facebook for December 8th “Brews and Hoops” night!
