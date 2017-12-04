Solar Panel, ep. 48: What THREE things would fix the Suns?
Greg, Tim and Dave debate the three things that would fix the Phoenix Suns, now and in the future.
Listen in!
Visit the Solar Panel crew at www.SunsPodcast.com. Follow them on Twitter @SunsSolarPanel, @Espo, @DaveKingNBA and @RadioTimNBA.
Like us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SunsSolarPanel and subscribe via iTunes.
Brews and Hoops Night - THIS FRIDAY, December 8
- Place: The Deuce
- Where: downtown Phoenix
- When: Happy Hour - 5pm
Tim is visiting Phoenix in December 7-9, so we are going to gather our myriad fans for a fun night of basketball and brews.
RSVP on Facebook for December 8th “Brews and Hoops” night!
-
