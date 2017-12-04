Solar Panel, ep. 48: What THREE things would fix the Suns?

Greg, Tim and Dave debate the three things that would fix the Phoenix Suns, now and in the future.

Brews and Hoops Night - THIS FRIDAY, December 8

Place: The Deuce

Where: downtown Phoenix

When: Happy Hour - 5pm

Tim is visiting Phoenix in December 7-9, so we are going to gather our myriad fans for a fun night of basketball and brews.

RSVP on Facebook for December 8th “Brews and Hoops” night!