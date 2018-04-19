Someone stole $50,000 worth of tractors from Scottie Pippen's Arkansas farm
There is a $2,500 reward for anyone who can help Arkansas police nab the tractor thief
Do you live in Arkansas? Do you know people in Ashley County? Have you spotted anyone driving two tractors suspiciously?
If so, you might have a good chance of earning some extra cash -- and helping one of the NBA's best small forwards of all time in the process.
As the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Rachel Herzog reported Wednesday, the family of seven-time All-Star and retired Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen has set a reward at $2,500 for anyone who can help the Ashley County sheriff's office retrieve two tractors stolen from Pippen's livestock farm in his hometown of Hamburg, Arkansas.
"Investigator Mark Griever of the Ashley County sheriff's office said the two tractors, a Kabota and a John Deere, were taken late March 28 or early March 29," Herzog reported, noting that the tractors are worth a combined $50,000.
Pippen, 52, who went to Hamburg High School before playing at Central Arkansas and beginning his career as a six-time title-winning forward with the Bulls, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers, owns the farm with his brother, according to Herzog. He hasn't played in the NBA since 2004, but since then, his No. 33 has been retired by both the Bulls and his alma mater.
