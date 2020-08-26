Adam Abdul-Jabbar, the son of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has been charged on multiple felony counts stemming from an altercation in which he allegedly stabbed his neighbor back in June. Adam Abdul-Jabbar was charged with three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one felony count of carrying a dirk or dagger, and three enhancements of inflicting great bodily injury, according to CBS Los Angeles.

If convicted, he could face up to nine years and eight months in prison. The alleged incident occurred on June 9 when Adam Abdul-Jabbar's 60-year old neighbor, who he shares a driveway with, confronted the NBA legend's son about taking out trash cans. The conversation ended with Adam Abdul-Jabbar allegedly attacking the man with a hunting knife and stabbing him numerous times.

The neighbor was left with multiple injuries, including a fractured skull and a brain bleed. He collapsed in front of the emergency room when he arrived at a local hospital, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar is reportedly slated to be arraigned in September. He is one of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's five children and appeared alongside the Lakers legend in an episode of "Full House" back in 1995.