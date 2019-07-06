Southern California earthquake rocks NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, postponing Pelicans vs. Knicks game
The Pelicans' summer league game against the Knicks was delayed due to an earthquake
All NBA Summer League games on Friday night at Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas were postponed due to an earthquake centered in Southern California that caused speakers and the scoreboard to shake above the court. All Summer League games at nearby Cox Pavilion were scheduled to continue.
Before the New Orleans Pelicans could complete their opener against the New York Knicks, the game was postponed due to an earthquake that occurred during play.
According to news reports, a 7.1 earthquake shook nearby Southern California, and its effects were clearly felt in Las Vegas as well.
There was 7:54 remaining in the fourth quarter when the Pelicans-Knicks game was postponed, and this is clearly a situation worth monitoring as the Las Vegas Summer League continues until July 15.
The earthquake was also felt during the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. The players apparently continued to play while the earthquake was happening.
