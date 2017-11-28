Speculation: Blake’s knee injury

Blake Griffin left last night’s game with a “left knee” injury. We still do not know what specifically happened, but one beat reporters has a guess.

Last night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that it was “too early to tell” about Blake’s knee injury. While it still might be too early (Blake is getting evaluated today), one beat reporter offered his speculation.

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times had the following to stay:

When Kevin Durant had a Grace 2 MCL sprain last February, he was initially out “indefinitely” and returned after missing about 20 games. We can use this as a reference point, but we should note that Durant had a bone bruise as well.

