Speculation: Blake’s knee injury
Blake Griffin left last night’s game with a “left knee” injury. We still do not know what specifically happened, but one beat reporters has a guess.
Last night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that it was “too early to tell” about Blake’s knee injury. While it still might be too early (Blake is getting evaluated today), one beat reporter offered his speculation.
Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times had the following to stay:
After reviewing more tape of Blake Griffin’s left knee injury, early indications are that Clippers forward has a sprained MCL and will be out for extended period of time. Clippers will know full extend after complete test today.— Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) November 28, 2017
When Kevin Durant had a Grace 2 MCL sprain last February, he was initially out “indefinitely” and returned after missing about 20 games. We can use this as a reference point, but we should note that Durant had a bone bruise as well.
