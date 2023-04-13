Kyle Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie have officially reignited their beef. The former Wizards teammates' back-and-forth started in January and appeared to have died down. However, a lot more happened after Dinwiddie called out Kuzma in a recent interview a.

Both players have shared their opinions and some fiery statements about the other. Here is a closer look at the situation:

The beginning

The Wizards beat the Mavericks 127-126 on Jan. 24, which was before Dinwiddie was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. Dinwiddie registered 20 points and eight assists in that game, but the Mavs didn't win and he wasn't happy with it. He expressed his displeasure by making a comment about the Wizards during the postgame press conference.

"They're not playing for nothing for real… for them it's a showcase," Dinwiddie said. "They're over there trying to get paid, not trying to play winning basketball."

Kuzma was not a fan of what Dinwiddie said, so he replied on Twitter.

"The funny thing is they don't play winning basketball," Kuzma wrote.

Three months later, Dinwiddie explained that what he said in that press conference was intended to motivate his team but that Kuzma probably took it as a shot at him.

Dinwiddie calls out Kuzma

In an April interview with FanDuel TV, Dinwiddie explained why he didn't fire back at Kuzma immediately.

"I wanted to respond," Dinwiddie said, referring to Kuzma's tweet from a few months back. "My agent told me to stand down, that we had bigger fish to fry, things to do, get to the playoffs, etc… Now I'm not in that environment, I'm in the playoffs, he's not."

Dinwiddie got traded back to Brooklyn -- a team he played for from 2016-2021 -- in February. The Nets cliched the playoffs on April 7 after a 101-84 win over the Orlando Magic. Meanwhile, Kuzma and the Wizards were eliminated after losing to the New York Knicks on April. 2.

But this wasn't just about making the playoffs. Dinwiddie also questioned the way Kuzma approaches basketball.

"I think if you look at him and the way he approaches life, fame, all that stuff, then we can see that his priorities tend to vary," Dinwiddie said. "That's why he dresses the way he does, he approaches basketball the way he does, the comments he makes.

"In D.C. if you've got three max dudes—[Kristaps] Porzingis, Brad [Beal] and [Kuzma]—how do you miss the playoffs? None of these things make sense, unless your priorities aren't in order."

Dinwiddie made other statements in the interview, and Kuzma certainly watched. He replied to each claim in a Twitter thread.

"I just don't like false narratives w me! People use the way I dress or my celebrity against me. Don't let my confidence offend your insecurities," Kuzma wrote. "I'm a very driven person & strive to get better like I have been my entire career! if you knew my story you'd rock with me more!"

Fact checking Dinwiddie and Kuzma's claims:

Kuzma chasing money

Dinwiddie said one of the reasons Kuzma left the Lakers -- the team he played for from 2017-2021 -- was because he wanted more money.

Dinwiddie: "You know that you're there shooting shots to try to get a contract. You're probably not even a third star when you're on a good team because if you were, the Lakers would have kept you. Part of the reason you left is to make more money. These are all things that are facts."

True or False: Although there are plenty of reasons why a player leaves a team, Kuzma made it clear chasing the bag was nothing to be ashamed about.

"and yup! I got a bag coming stop hating lol," Kuz said.

Kuzma's contract for next season would pay him $13 million, but he's reportedly planning to opt out of that final year to become a free agent and earn more money.

Dinwiddie "bounced around"

Kuzma: "The wizards & I have so much real estate on Dinshittie island. This guy got signed by a team 60ms and was traded before the following season was over. ... what in the world have you won in this league? Lol you've been bounced around like a basketball my boy."

True or False: Dinwiddie did sign a three-year deal worth $54 million and a maximum of $60 million through incentives with the Wizards in August 2021. He was traded to the Mavericks in February 2022.

Dinwiddie started his NBA career in 2014 as a second-round pick of the Detroit Pistons. He has switched teams four times since then and only played in 24 playoff games. He has not earned a ring yet, while Kuzma was part of the Lakers' 2020 championship team -- although he was not a starter in L.A. that season and averaged 25 minutes per contest.

KD and Irving responsible for Nets playoffs

Kuzma: "You can thank KD & Kyrie and the for spearheading 34 wins before the all star break (11-13 after the break) for your playoffs."

True or False: The pre- and post-All-Star records are true, as well as the claim of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving being key for Brooklyn earning a ticket to the playoffs. The Nets are the No. 6 seed and will begin their series against the Philadelphia 76ers on April 15.

Durant, now with the Suns, averaged 29.7 points per game. Irving, now with the Mavericks, contributed with 27.1 points per contest. Mikal Bridges is the current standout for the Nets, leading the team with 26.1 points while shooting 47.5% from the field. Dinwiddie is averaging 16.6 points and shooting 40.4%, adding 9.1 assists per game.

Dinwiddie a "second option"

Kuzma: "2nd option??? More like 2nd point guard Lol my man I watched you for two months at the end of your Wizards tenure (being the second option) average 8-4-4. Sounds good but glad you're hooping now!"

True or False: During the 15 games Dinwiddie played through January and February 2022, he averaged 11.6 points, four rebounds and 6.3 assists per game -- including a 27-point game against Portland on Jan. 15, 2022. He was a starter in all 15 of those games.

That season, the team was led by Bradley Beal's 23.2 points per game. Porzingis had 22.1 points per contest but only played 17 games. Dinwiddie was sixth in scoring. However, it's also important to point out Dinwiddie partially tore the ACL and had surgery on Jan. 4, 2021. Despite the surgery, he started the 2021-22 season -- one in which he and Kuzma were teammates -- without limitations. Dinwiddie did not play the full schedule, but he started all 44 games he appeared in while averaging 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Nevertheless, Dinwiddie already made it clear he doesn't have a problem not being the main star.

"At the end of my career, one thing I want to be known for, besides being the guy that did whatever it took to win in whatever spot he was at, is a guy that was also very honest," Dinwiddie said.

"I know on a championship team I'm probably the third guy. Kind of like a Jrue Holiday with a Khris Middleton and you know, Giannis or whatever. I'm very secure with who I am in my career. I know when I'm on a really good team I can be a No. 2, kind of like I am right here with the Brooklyn Nets. We got Mikal, we got me, we are still a playoff team. We are able to keep the ship right."