Just a week into the season, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie suffered a torn ACL during a game against the Charlotte Hornets. Depending on what happens over the next few weeks, the injury might not have just ended Dinwiddie's season, but his time in Brooklyn as well.

As they look to make some moves ahead of the trade deadline, the Nets are shopping Dinwiddie, according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. We don't have too many more details than that. However, the Detroit Pistons are one of the teams interested, per Ian Begley of SNY.

On the one hand, it's a bit cruel to trade an injured player, but it's not surprising the Nets are looking into what they could get for Dinwiddie. They hollowed out their roster to complete the James Harden trade, and Dinwiddie is one of the only players left that they'd be willing to move and that other teams may be interested in acquiring.

Then there's the fact that Dinwiddie won't play again this season, and the Nets are already lacking depth. If they can turn Dinwiddie into a useful role player that would be a major boost to their title chances. And finally, Dinwiddie has a player option for next season. If he opts out and hits unrestricted free agency, the Nets might end up losing him for nothing.

Of course, this is just a rumor at this point, but it's not hard to see why the Nets are exploring the idea. Nor is it hard to see why the Pistons would be interested. They're in the process of transitioning into a full rebuild, and there was a lot of head-scratching about their offseason decisions.

However, one thing that's clear is they are in the business of buying low on talented players looking for a bigger role or a second chance. Dinwiddie fits that profile perfectly. He's coming off a serious injury and is not going to be a key part of the Nets' backcourt moving forward now that Kyrie Irving and James Harden are in town. That might create an opportunity for the Pistons.

We'll obviously have to wait and see what happens here, but it's possible that a Nets-Pistons Dinwiddie trade could help everyone involved.