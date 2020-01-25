Spoelstra: 'A joke' that Jimmy Butler isn't an All-Star starter; Bam Adebayo 'better be in' by coaches vote

MIAMI -- The NBA All-Star starters were announced on Thursday, and Jimmy Butler, who is having a career year by at least a couple statistical measurements with the Miami Heat, was not selected as an Eastern Conference starter -- with those honors going to Trae Young, Kemba Walker, Pascal Siakam, Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain) and Joel Embiid. Young and Walker were designated as the two guards, while Siakam, Antetokounkpo and Embiid were the three frontcourt players.

This is where it gets messy, with positional designations in an increasingly positionless league. Butler being listed as a frontcourt player basically pitted him against Siakam for the last starting spot, but if he'd been listed as a guard, he perhaps would've, or at least could've, beaten out Young.

Before Miami's game vs. the Clippers on Friday, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he lists Butler number two on his lineup card, the spot that would traditionally belong to the shooting guard, while adding that "in many ways [Butler is] our point guard." But even that, in Spoelstra's estimation, is missing the point. There shouldn't be defined All-Star positions in the first place.

"I'm so confused by it," Spoelstra said. "I just think it's ridiculous that we're still in these antiquated position [talks]. Who's to say what position Jimmy is. Does it matter? ... These are such antiquated labels. I feel like we moved on from that years ago when we started talking about positionless [basketball]. Either way, regardless of how you want to label it or discuss it, Jimmy Butler should be a starter in the All-Star game. It's a joke that he's not."

A lot of people would agree with Spoelstra about Butler deserving a starting spot, including Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who said he was "surprised" to hear of Butler's snub, "especially when you look at [Miami's] record." Butler is averaging a career-high 6.5 assists per game while getting the free-throw line a career-high 9.5 times a game. He's one of four players in the league averaging at least 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one steal this season. The other three are Luka Doncic, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James.

LeBron is an interesting comparison -- not because Butler is an equal player to James, or even because he's having an equal season. Neither of those things are true. But from a positional standpoint, LeBron is also listed as a frontcourt player. It doesn't matter for him, because he's arguably the best player in the world at any position and would be voted accordingly. But he's the Lakers' point guard, if we insist on putting positions next to guys' names, and if he was listed on the All-Star ballot as a guard, Luka Doncic or James Harden would then be robbed of their starting spot.

Everyone knows guys flow in and out of positions these days, occupying several different roles not just from game to game or matchup to matchup, but within the same possession. Ben Simmons can lead the fast break, initiate early offense at the top, then finish the possession as a post scorer. Why wouldn't All-Star lineup decisions reflect that reality?

"I swear I said that so long ago, and it's so true," Rivers said of old-school positional designations. "... There are no positions. That's the way the game should be played, in my opinion. Fours, threes, twos, ones, we just call them players. I don't call them guards and forwards anymore. We just put them in spots. And the more guys you can get to do multiple things, the better your team is."

Another Heat player that narrowly missed a starting spot was Bam Adebayo -- who, interestingly enough, was voted higher by his fellow players than Butler (Bam go the fourth most player votes among Eastern frontcourt players, while Butler was No. 6, behind the three starters, Adebayo and Jayson Tatum). Rivers said the players should absolutely not have a part in the voting process, but that's another story. As far as Adebayo is concerned, Rivers has been impressed with what he's seen.

"I think what Erik [Spoelstra] has done [with Bam], he's thought out of the box," Rivers said. "Watching him bring the ball up the floor, making plays. He's a strong, quick, hard-playing athlete, but his IQ stands out to me. He's a smart basketball player. You can feel it. You can see it."

Spoelstra pulled no punches in lobbying for Adebayo to earn a reserve All-Star spot, which is voted on by the coaches.

"He better be in by the coaches vote with the year that he's having," Spoelstra said. "I really think the coaches will respect and acknowledge the type of impact and year that Bam Adebayo is having. That's an All-Star year by any measure."