Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary since NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California that left no survivors.

Bryant and the others were on their way to participate in a basketball event at the time. The Los Angeles Lakers legend was known to take a helicopter to games and practices. Despite weather conditions being "worse than usual standards for flying," the helicopter was granted permission to fly.

In the year since his untimely death, the sports world has mourned the iconic NBA champion and his daughter, who had a bright future ahead of her in basketball and otherwise, as well as the others who died in the crash.

Kobe and Gianna have been honored in many ways since their death, including with murals, dedications, jersey patches and more.

On the one-year anniversary, athletes and celebrities took time to reflect on the lives lost.

LeBron James spoke on his friend Kobe:

Magic Johnson wrote a series of posts on Kobe, Gianna and the others who died in the crash:

Johnson said Kobe was "a great basketball player, athlete, husband, father, philanthropist, mentor & teacher of the game to many men & women of all ages."

Kevin Love said that it still doesn't seem real:

Kyrie Irving wore a Kobe No. 8 jersey to honor him:

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt talked about what an inspiration Kobe was for him:

Alex Rodriguez created a thread discussing how Kobe was much more than a basketball player.

The Atlanta Hawks wore "Thank you Kobe" shirts:

The Dallas Mavericks wrote that No. 24 will never be worn in their franchise again and shared a tribute video:

Other NBA teams honored Kobe as well:

The NBPA also made sure to pay their respects to Kobe and Gigi: