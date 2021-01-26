Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary since NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California that left no survivors.
Bryant and the others were on their way to participate in a basketball event at the time. The Los Angeles Lakers legend was known to take a helicopter to games and practices. Despite weather conditions being "worse than usual standards for flying," the helicopter was granted permission to fly.
In the year since his untimely death, the sports world has mourned the iconic NBA champion and his daughter, who had a bright future ahead of her in basketball and otherwise, as well as the others who died in the crash.
Kobe and Gianna have been honored in many ways since their death, including with murals, dedications, jersey patches and more.
On the one-year anniversary, athletes and celebrities took time to reflect on the lives lost.
LeBron James spoke on his friend Kobe:
🗣️ "Legends never die."— SPORF (@Sporf) January 26, 2021
🙏 @KingJames pays tribute to @NBA superstar Kobe Bryant.
Magic Johnson wrote a series of posts on Kobe, Gianna and the others who died in the crash:
Kobe will always be my @Lakers brother for life. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/7WC9x6h4Dl— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2021
Johnson said Kobe was "a great basketball player, athlete, husband, father, philanthropist, mentor & teacher of the game to many men & women of all ages."
Thank you God for allowing me enjoy Kobe Bryant for 20 years as a great basketball player, athlete, husband, father, philanthropist, mentor & teacher of the game to many men & women of all ages, best friend to Rob Pelinka, & brother to @jeaniebuss. pic.twitter.com/PgWY3wDzu6— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2021
On this day, one year later, we want to remember not only Kobe but Gianna Bryant, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, and Ara Zobayan.— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2021
Kevin Love said that it still doesn't seem real:
Still doesn’t seem real. RIP to those lost. MAMBA FOREVER!!! 🐍🖤 @ Kobe Bryant's Legacy 8/24 https://t.co/UlGZxqh50W— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 26, 2021
Kyrie Irving wore a Kobe No. 8 jersey to honor him:
Kyrie showed up to tonight's Nets game in a Kobe jersey 🐍🖤— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 25, 2021
(via @BrooklynNets)
Houston Texans star J.J. Watt talked about what an inspiration Kobe was for him:
“The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do.”— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2021
Mission accomplished.
Rest In Peace Kobe.
Alex Rodriguez created a thread discussing how Kobe was much more than a basketball player.
His journey was truly just beginning and it still hurts so much thinking about how much good he had left to do.— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) January 26, 2021
I miss our conversations. I miss texting about family, business, sports and music. I miss him.
Call a friend you haven’t spoken to in a while. Work hard and remember to smile.— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) January 26, 2021
RIP, Kobe. Love you, Mamba. ❤️🙏
The Atlanta Hawks wore "Thank you Kobe" shirts:
Thank you, Kobe 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/bCaSq2kv9B— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 26, 2021
The Dallas Mavericks wrote that No. 24 will never be worn in their franchise again and shared a tribute video:
Remembering Kobe and Gianna one year later 🖤 Number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick.— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 26, 2021
Our thoughts are with the Bryant family today and always.
Other NBA teams honored Kobe as well:
January 26, 2021
Mamba Forever 💛💜🤍 pic.twitter.com/qa5G6Z6Ykn— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 26, 2021
Mamba Forever. pic.twitter.com/8I8lfrRfnp— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 26, 2021
Forever in our hearts 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/tixJEscHS8— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 26, 2021
The ultimate competitor. RIP Mamba ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uqDTR5C4Mb— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 26, 2021
The NBPA also made sure to pay their respects to Kobe and Gigi:
To: Kobe and Gianna 💜💛— NBPA (@TheNBPA) January 26, 2021
A year since the passing of Kobe Bryant, @PauGasol reminisces on the brotherhood they shared and the lessons from Kobe Bryant that will live on for generations to come. #MambaForever