SportsLine 2018-19 NBA projections: Warriors heavy favorites to three-peat; Celtics, Raptors very close in East

The 2018-19 NBA season is now less than a week away, which means it's time to start putting in your final predictions for how teams are going to do. Whether you have to make picks for work, are putting down some money at a sports book or just doing it for fun, it's worth taking a look at the SportsLine projections to get some help.

Data scientist Stephen Oh has ran the simulations, crunched the numbers and now has the season-long projections to show for it. Here's a look at how the data has the season shaking out.

Eastern Conference

A few takeaways from these projections:

The most notable thing here is that SportsLine's simulations see the Celtics and Raptors as pretty much dead even -- in terms of wins, their chances to win the East and chances to win a title. In fact, despite the Celtics projected to have slightly more wins, the Raptors have slightly better odds to have playoff success. But of course the data can't project whether or not key players like Gordon Hayward and Kawhi Leonard will come back to their pre-injury status, nor how well they'll fit into their new rotations. Those variables will have a big impact on the Eastern Conference race.

These projections are good news for Pacers fans, as they don't expect Victor Oladipo's squad to suffer any sort of setback after exceeding expectations last season. With new additions like Tyreke Evans and Kyle O'Quinn to strengthen the bench, everything points to another strong season in Indianapolis.

Staying in the Central, the projections are not quite as high on the Bucks. Despite making some nice offseason acquisitions themselves, the SportsLine data actually projects the Bucks to win one less game than they did last season. But again, just as was the case with trying to project player's return from injury, it's tough for these projections to take into account a new coaching staff and style of play. Mike Budenholzer's plan to space the floor and open things up for Giannis Antetokounmpo with shooters around him could lift the Bucks to new heights.

Moving now to teams not projected to make the playoffs, perhaps the most surprising result of the SportsLine data was how low it is on the Hornets. Kemba Walker's squad has had a few tough seasons, it's true, but their starting lineup is still pretty solid. They might not be a team that you should expect to make the playoffs, but it was still a bit shocking to see the data saying they'll win less games than both the Nets and Cavaliers.

Western Conference

A few takeaways from these projections