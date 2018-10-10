SportsLine 2018-19 NBA projections: Warriors heavy favorites to three-peat; Celtics, Raptors very close in East

The 2018-19 NBA season is now less than a week away, which means it's time to start putting in your final predictions for how teams are going to do. Whether you have to make picks for work, are putting down some money at a sports book or just doing it for fun, it's worth taking a look at the SportsLine projections to get some help.

Data scientist Stephen Oh has ran the simulations, crunched the numbers and now has the season-long projections to show for it. Here's a look at how the data has the season shaking out. 

Eastern Conference

Teams

Projected
wins

Make
playoffs

Win Eastern
Conference

Win NBA
title

Boston Celtics

58.5

100%

34.5%

15.6%

Toronto Raptors

58

100%

37.2%

16.9%

Philadelphia 76ers

54.3

99.9%

16.9%

5.4%

Indiana Pacers

49.6

99.9%

8%

2.2%

Milwaukee Bucks

43.5

95.7%

1.4%

0.1%

Miami Heat

42.7

93.9%

0.9%

0.1%

Washington Wizards

40.3

85.1%

0.4%

0.1%

Detroit Pistons

39.8

80.9%

0.3%

0%

Brooklyn Nets

32.2

14.4%

0%

0%

Cleveland Cavaliers

32

13.5%

0%

0%

Charlotte Hornets

31.3

10.1%

0%

0%

Chicago Bulls

28.8

3.2%

0%

0%

New York Knicks

28.1

1.9%

0%

0%

Orlando Magic

27.6

1.5%

0%

0%

Atlanta Hawks

23.1

0%

0%

0%

A few takeaways from these projections:

  • The most notable thing here is that SportsLine's simulations see the Celtics and Raptors as pretty much dead even -- in terms of wins, their chances to win the East and chances to win a title. In fact, despite the Celtics projected to have slightly more wins, the Raptors have slightly better odds to have playoff success. But of course the data can't project whether or not key players like Gordon Hayward and Kawhi Leonard will come back to their pre-injury status, nor how well they'll fit into their new rotations. Those variables will have a big impact on the Eastern Conference race.
  • These projections are good news for Pacers fans, as they don't expect Victor Oladipo's squad to suffer any sort of setback after exceeding expectations last season. With new additions like Tyreke Evans and Kyle O'Quinn to strengthen the bench, everything points to another strong season in Indianapolis.
  • Staying in the Central, the projections are not quite as high on the Bucks. Despite making some nice offseason acquisitions themselves, the SportsLine data actually projects the Bucks to win one less game than they did last season. But again, just as was the case with trying to project player's return from injury, it's tough for these projections to take into account a new coaching staff and style of play. Mike Budenholzer's plan to space the floor and open things up for Giannis Antetokounmpo with shooters around him could lift the Bucks to new heights.
  • Moving now to teams not projected to make the playoffs, perhaps the most surprising result of the SportsLine data was how low it is on the Hornets. Kemba Walker's squad has had a few tough seasons, it's true, but their starting lineup is still pretty solid. They might not be a team that you should expect to make the playoffs, but it was still a bit shocking to see the data saying they'll win less games than both the Nets and Cavaliers. 

Western Conference

Team

Projected
wins

Make
playoffs

Win Western
Conference

Win NBA
title

Golden State Warriors

62.1

100%

54.9%

40.1%

Houston Rockets

57

100%

21.1%

11.5%

Los Angeles Lakers

48.8

92.7%

10.5%

4.4%

Utah Jazz

48.7

92.5%

3.5%

1.1%

New Orleans Pelicans

48.1

90%

3.2%

0.9%

Denver Nuggets

47.2

86.8%

3.5%

0.9%

Oklahoma City Thunder

47.1

86.2%

1.7%

0.4%

San Antonio Spurs

42.7

51.5%

0.5%

0.1%

Minnesota Timberwolves

42.2

45.9%

0.4%

0.1%

Portland Trail Blazers

41.3

37.1%

0.2%

0.1%

Dallas Mavericks

38.1

14.7%

0%

0%

Memphis Grizzlies

34.1

2.4%

0%

0%

LA Clippers

29.4

0.1%

0%

0%

Phoenix Suns

27.3

0%

0%

0%

Sacramento Kings

26.5

0%

0%

0%

A few takeaways from these projections

  • It's little surprise to see that the data projects the Warriors to take home the title. Still, even though everyone expects the Warriors to secure a three-peat, it's still pretty impressive that the projections have them winning the championship a whopping 40 percent of the time. 
  • Sticking with the top of the conference, it's also not surprising to see the data has the Rockets taking a step back -- at least in the regular season. Their top-level talent in James Harden and Chris Paul will still give them a decent chance to take down the Warriors -- 21.1 percent odds to win the West -- but their offseason losses that hurt their depth should lower their win count for sure.
  • Of course, we have to mention the projections for LeBron James. While some may be worried about the new-look Lakers missing out on the playoffs, the SportsLine data does not agree. With a projected win total just under 49, the simulations give the Lakers a nearly 93 percent chance to make the playoffs. 
  • With a loaded Western Conference, there will be some good teams that miss the playoffs. One of those squads, at least according to the SportsLine projections, will be the Portland Trail Blazers. Damian Lillard's bunch finished third in the West last season, so that may come as a bit of a shock. But while they were third, they were just three games ahead of the ninth-place Nuggets, who missed out on the playoffs. It would be surprising to see the Trail Blazers miss out, but it's also not inconceivable. 
  • Another surprise is that the projections are still in on the Spurs, despite the loss of Dejounte Murray to a torn ACL. The SportsLine data still gives them over a 50 percent chance to sneak into the playoffs. But just as is the case with the Raptors and Leonard, it's hard to project exactly how DeMar DeRozan will fit in with his new squad. And in a tough Western Conference, a slow start could mean the difference between going to the postseason and sitting at home. 
  • One final note will show just how tough the West should be this season. The projections have the Phoenix Suns improving their win total by more than six games from last season. And yet, they're still projected to be second to last in the West. 
