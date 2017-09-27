SportsLine NBA title projections: Champion Warriors have 70 percent chance to repeat

One of the most hectic and entertaining offseasons in NBA history is behind us, media days have come and gone and teams are fully in the swing of training camp. In less than a week, preseason games will be under way, and the regular season will be tipping off before we know it.

Ahead of the start of the season, SportsLine has run their latest projections, and, surprise, surprise, they give the Golden State Warriors the best chance at winning the 2017-18 NBA championship. In fact, no one else really even comes close, as the projections give the Warriors an incredible 70 percent chance at repeating.

Here's a closer look at each team's chances at lifting the trophy in June, according to SportsLine's projections.

Eastern Conference

The Cleveland Cavaliers , who have won the East three seasons in a row, have the best chance, at 9.52 percent to win the championship. The revamped Boston Celtics , meanwhile, are not far behind at 8.22 percent.

Unfortunately for the fans of the Atlanta Hawks , Indiana Pacers , Chicago Bulls , Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets , SportsLine sees no hope at all for these five teams, giving them all a 0.00 percent chance to win it all.

Team Win East Conference % NBA Champ Championship % Boston Celtics 2/1 33% 39.82% 10/1, 9.1% 8.22% Cleveland Cavaliers 5/8, 61.5% 40.49% 4/1, 20% 9.52% Toronto Raptors 20/1, 4.8% 8.96% 80/1, 1.2% 1.15% Washington Wizards 12/1, 7.7% 3.11% 40/1, 2.4% 0.38% Detroit Pistons 100/1, 1% 2.27% 300/1, 0.3% 0.20% Charlotte Hornets 35/1, 2.8% 1.74% 100/1, 1% 0.20% Milwaukee Bucks 20/1, 4.8% 2.21% 60/1, 1.6% 0.22% Philadelphia 76ers 20/1, 4.8% 0.75% 60/1, 1.6% 0.11% Miami Heat 25/1, 3.8% 0.53% 80/1, 1.2% 0.03% New York Knicks 400/1, 0.2% 0.12% 1000/1, 0.1% 0.02% Atlanta Hawks 400/1, 0.2% 0.00% 1000/1, 0.1% 0.00% Indiana Pacers 200/1, 0.5% 0.00% 500/1, 0.2% 0.00% Chicago Bulls 400/1, 0.2% 0.00% 1000/1, 0.1% 0.00% Orlando Magic 400/1, 0.2% 0.00% 1000/1, 0.1% 0.00% Brooklyn Nets 400/1, 0.2% 0.00% 1000/1, 0.1% 0.00%

Western Conference

As for the West, the Warriors, of course, are the prohibitive favorites to win their third title in four seasons, and as such, SportsLine's projections offer little hope to the rest of the conference.

Only the Houston Rockets (5.1 percent) and the San Antonio Spurs (2.72 percent) have more than a one percent chance at winning the championship. Even with the addition of Carmelo Anthony , the Oklahoma City have just a 0.62 percent chance at hoisting its first trophy, according to the projections.

Team Win West Conference% NBA Champ Championship % Golden State Warriors 2/7, 77.8% 80.53% 5/11, 68.8% 70.86% San Antonio Spurs 8/1, 11.1% 9.83% 15/1, 6.2% 5.10% Houston Rockets 8/1, 11.1% 5.69% 15/1, 6.2% 2.72% Oklahoma City Thunder 17/2, 10.5% 1.57% 16/1, 5.9% 0.62% Minnesota Timberwolves 25/1, 3.8% 1.10% 50/1, 2% 0.39% LA Los Angeles Clippers 50/1, 2% 0.46% 100/1, 1% 0.08% New Orleans Pelicans 100/1, 1% 0.26% 200/1, 0.5% 0.07% Denver Nuggets 50/1, 2% 0.32% 100/1, 1% 0.07% Memphis Grizzlies 100/1, 1% 0.05% 200/1, 0.5% 0.00% Portland Trail Blazers 50/1, 2% 0.08% 100/1, 1% 0.00% Dallas Mavericks 250/1, 0.4% 0.11% 500/1, 0.2% 0.02% Utah Jazz 100/1, 1% 0.00% 200/1, 0.5% 0.00% Sacramento Kings 250/1, 0.4% 0.00% 500/1, 0.2% 0.00% Los Angeles Lakers 150/1, 0.7% 0.00% 300/1, 0.3% 0.00% Phoenix Suns 250/1, 0.4% 0.00% 500/1, 0.2% 0.00%

While these projections are pretty much in line with what everyone expects to happen this season, it's still pretty jarring to see it written out like this that one team has a 70 percent chance to win the championship based on detailed projections.