SportsLine NBA title projections: Champion Warriors have 70 percent chance to repeat

One of the most hectic and entertaining offseasons in NBA history is behind us, media days have come and gone and teams are fully in the swing of training camp. In less than a week, preseason games will be under way, and the regular season will be tipping off before we know it.
Ahead of the start of the season, SportsLine has run their latest projections, and, surprise, surprise, they give the Golden State Warriors the best chance at winning the 2017-18 NBA championship. In fact, no one else really even comes close, as the projections give the Warriors an incredible 70 percent chance at repeating.
Here's a closer look at each team's chances at lifting the trophy in June, according to SportsLine's projections.
Eastern Conference
The Cleveland Cavaliers , who have won the East three seasons in a row, have the best chance, at 9.52 percent to win the championship. The revamped Boston Celtics , meanwhile, are not far behind at 8.22 percent.
Unfortunately for the fans of the Atlanta Hawks , Indiana Pacers , Chicago Bulls , Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets , SportsLine sees no hope at all for these five teams, giving them all a 0.00 percent chance to win it all.
Team
Win East
Conference %
NBA Champ
Championship %
Boston Celtics
2/1 33%
39.82%
10/1, 9.1%
8.22%
Cleveland Cavaliers
5/8, 61.5%
40.49%
4/1, 20%
9.52%
Toronto Raptors
20/1, 4.8%
8.96%
80/1, 1.2%
1.15%
Washington Wizards
12/1, 7.7%
3.11%
40/1, 2.4%
0.38%
Detroit Pistons
100/1, 1%
2.27%
300/1, 0.3%
0.20%
Charlotte Hornets
35/1, 2.8%
1.74%
100/1, 1%
0.20%
Milwaukee Bucks
20/1, 4.8%
2.21%
60/1, 1.6%
0.22%
Philadelphia 76ers
20/1, 4.8%
0.75%
60/1, 1.6%
0.11%
Miami Heat
25/1, 3.8%
0.53%
80/1, 1.2%
0.03%
New York Knicks
400/1, 0.2%
0.12%
1000/1, 0.1%
0.02%
Atlanta Hawks
400/1, 0.2%
0.00%
1000/1, 0.1%
0.00%
Indiana Pacers
200/1, 0.5%
0.00%
500/1, 0.2%
0.00%
Chicago Bulls
400/1, 0.2%
0.00%
1000/1, 0.1%
0.00%
Orlando Magic
400/1, 0.2%
0.00%
1000/1, 0.1%
0.00%
Brooklyn Nets
400/1, 0.2%
0.00%
1000/1, 0.1%
0.00%
Western Conference
As for the West, the Warriors, of course, are the prohibitive favorites to win their third title in four seasons, and as such, SportsLine's projections offer little hope to the rest of the conference.
Only the Houston Rockets (5.1 percent) and the San Antonio Spurs (2.72 percent) have more than a one percent chance at winning the championship. Even with the addition of Carmelo Anthony , the Oklahoma City have just a 0.62 percent chance at hoisting its first trophy, according to the projections.
Team
Win West
Conference%
NBA Champ
Championship %
Golden State Warriors
2/7, 77.8%
80.53%
5/11, 68.8%
70.86%
San Antonio Spurs
8/1, 11.1%
9.83%
15/1, 6.2%
5.10%
Houston Rockets
8/1, 11.1%
5.69%
15/1, 6.2%
2.72%
Oklahoma City Thunder
17/2, 10.5%
1.57%
16/1, 5.9%
0.62%
Minnesota Timberwolves
25/1, 3.8%
1.10%
50/1, 2%
0.39%
LA Los Angeles Clippers
50/1, 2%
0.46%
100/1, 1%
0.08%
New Orleans Pelicans
100/1, 1%
0.26%
200/1, 0.5%
0.07%
Denver Nuggets
50/1, 2%
0.32%
100/1, 1%
0.07%
Memphis Grizzlies
100/1, 1%
0.05%
200/1, 0.5%
0.00%
Portland Trail Blazers
50/1, 2%
0.08%
100/1, 1%
0.00%
Dallas Mavericks
250/1, 0.4%
0.11%
500/1, 0.2%
0.02%
Utah Jazz
100/1, 1%
0.00%
200/1, 0.5%
0.00%
Sacramento Kings
250/1, 0.4%
0.00%
500/1, 0.2%
0.00%
Los Angeles Lakers
150/1, 0.7%
0.00%
300/1, 0.3%
0.00%
Phoenix Suns
250/1, 0.4%
0.00%
500/1, 0.2%
0.00%
While these projections are pretty much in line with what everyone expects to happen this season, it's still pretty jarring to see it written out like this that one team has a 70 percent chance to win the championship based on detailed projections.
-
