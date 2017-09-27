SportsLine NBA title projections: Champion Warriors have 70 percent chance to repeat

As for the Cavaliers, SportsLine's projection gives them a 9.5 percent chance of lifting the trophy

One of the most hectic and entertaining offseasons in NBA history is behind us, media days have come and gone and teams are fully in the swing of training camp. In less than a week, preseason games will be under way, and the regular season will be tipping off before we know it. 

Ahead of the start of the season, SportsLine has run their latest projections, and, surprise, surprise, they give the Golden State Warriors the best chance at winning the 2017-18 NBA championship. In fact, no one else really even comes close, as the projections give the Warriors an incredible 70 percent chance at repeating. 

Here's a closer look at each team's chances at lifting the trophy in June, according to SportsLine's projections. 

Eastern Conference

The Cleveland Cavaliers , who have won the East three seasons in a row, have the best chance, at 9.52 percent to win the championship. The revamped  Boston Celtics , meanwhile, are not far behind at 8.22 percent. 

Unfortunately for the fans of the  Atlanta Hawks Indiana Pacers Chicago Bulls ,   Orlando Magic  and  Brooklyn Nets , SportsLine sees no hope at all for these five teams, giving them all a 0.00 percent chance to win it all.

Team

Win East

Conference %

NBA Champ

Championship %

Boston Celtics

2/1 33%

39.82%

10/1, 9.1%

8.22%

Cleveland Cavaliers

5/8, 61.5%

40.49%

4/1, 20%

9.52%

Toronto Raptors

20/1, 4.8%

8.96%

80/1, 1.2%

1.15%

Washington Wizards

12/1, 7.7%

3.11%

40/1, 2.4%

0.38%

Detroit Pistons

100/1, 1%

2.27%

300/1, 0.3%

0.20%

Charlotte Hornets

35/1, 2.8%

1.74%

100/1, 1%

0.20%

Milwaukee Bucks

20/1, 4.8%

2.21%

60/1, 1.6%

0.22%

Philadelphia 76ers

20/1, 4.8%

0.75%

60/1, 1.6%

0.11%

Miami Heat

25/1, 3.8%

0.53%

80/1, 1.2%

0.03%

New York Knicks

400/1, 0.2%

0.12%

1000/1, 0.1%

0.02%

Atlanta Hawks

400/1, 0.2%

0.00%

1000/1, 0.1%

0.00%

Indiana Pacers

200/1, 0.5%

0.00%

500/1, 0.2%

0.00%

Chicago Bulls

400/1, 0.2%

0.00%

1000/1, 0.1%

0.00%

Orlando Magic

400/1, 0.2%

0.00%

1000/1, 0.1%

0.00%

Brooklyn Nets

400/1, 0.2%

0.00%

1000/1, 0.1%

0.00%

Western Conference

As for the West, the Warriors, of course, are the prohibitive favorites to win their third title in four seasons, and as such, SportsLine's projections offer little hope to the rest of the conference. 

Only the Houston Rockets (5.1 percent) and the San Antonio Spurs (2.72 percent) have more than a one percent chance at winning the championship. Even with the addition of Carmelo Anthony , the Oklahoma City have just a 0.62 percent chance at hoisting its first trophy, according to the projections.

Team

Win West

Conference%

NBA Champ

Championship %

Golden State Warriors

2/7, 77.8%

80.53%

5/11, 68.8%

70.86%

San Antonio Spurs

8/1, 11.1%

9.83%

15/1, 6.2%

5.10%

Houston Rockets

8/1, 11.1%

5.69%

15/1, 6.2%

2.72%

Oklahoma City Thunder

17/2, 10.5%

1.57%

16/1, 5.9%

0.62%

Minnesota Timberwolves

25/1, 3.8%

1.10%

50/1, 2%

0.39%

LA Los Angeles Clippers

50/1, 2%

0.46%

100/1, 1%

0.08%

New Orleans Pelicans

100/1, 1%

0.26%

200/1, 0.5%

0.07%

Denver Nuggets

50/1, 2%

0.32%

100/1, 1%

0.07%

Memphis Grizzlies

100/1, 1%

0.05%

200/1, 0.5%

0.00%

Portland Trail Blazers

50/1, 2%

0.08%

100/1, 1%

0.00%

Dallas Mavericks

250/1, 0.4%

0.11%

500/1, 0.2%

0.02%

Utah Jazz

100/1, 1%

0.00%

200/1, 0.5%

0.00%

Sacramento Kings

250/1, 0.4%

0.00%

500/1, 0.2%

0.00%

Los Angeles Lakers

150/1, 0.7%

0.00%

300/1, 0.3%

0.00%

Phoenix Suns

250/1, 0.4%

0.00%

500/1, 0.2%

0.00%

While these projections are pretty much in line with what everyone expects to happen this season, it's still pretty jarring to see it written out like this that one team has a 70 percent chance to win the championship based on detailed projections. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

