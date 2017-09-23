SportsLine: Thunder remain the West's No. 4 seed, even after Carmelo Anthony deal
Blockbuster deal doesn't change the Thunder's projected finish in the West
The Oklahoma City Thunder made a big addition Saturday, reportedly getting Carmelo Anthony from the New York Knicks in exchange for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott, and a second-round pick, as they swept in at the last minute to complete the deal, as they did with Paul George back in July.
Because of the George addition, the Thunder already were expected to make a leap from last season, when they finished sixth in the Western Conference (47-35). And already we've already seen Las Vegas increase OKC's odds of winning the title to 16/1 following the Anthony trade.
SportsLine's projections show slight increases across the board -- upping their wins from almost 47 to almost 48 and a slight increase of their percentage of making the playoffs. However, the Anthony deal does not improve OKC's projected seed, which remains No. 4, good enough for home-court in the first round of the playoff should it hold.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Wins
Win%
Conference
Playoffs
Before trade
46.8
57.1%
4th
91.6%
After trade
47.9
58.4%
4th
94.9%
Impact
+1.1
+1.3%
--
+3.3%
So, Thunder fans -- in case you already hadn't -- go ahead and clear your schedule for the 2017-18 NBA postseason.
-
