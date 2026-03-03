Teams that feature heavily in the NBA playoff picture meet on Tuesday as the San Antonio Spurs travel to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. The Spurs are in second place in the NBA Western Conference standings at 43-18, while the Sixers are 33-27 and sixth in the East. Both teams are coming off a loss after San Antonio fell 114-89 to New York on Sunday and Philadelphia lost 114-98 to Boston that same day. Joel Embiid (oblique) and Paul George (suspension) are out for the 76ers.

Tipoff from the Xfinity Center is set for 8 p.m. ET. San Antonio is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Spurs odds, while the over/under is 232.5. Before making any Spurs vs. 76ers picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model entered Week 20 on a sizzling 41-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated 76ers vs. Spurs 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. 76ers:

76ers vs. Spurs spread: Spurs -8.5 76ers vs. Spurs over/under: 232.5 points 76ers vs. Spurs money line: Spurs -317, 76ers +255 76ers vs. Spurs picks: See picks at SportsLine 76ers vs. Spurs streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Spurs vs. 76ers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Sixers vs. Spurs, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (232.5). San Antonio has seen three of its past four games go Under the total. That's in line with season-long trends as 59% of San Antonio's game have failed to reach the total.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, is missing two key offensive pieces, leaving Tyrese Maxey to carry a heavy offensive load. With Victor Wembanyama locking things down defensively for San Antonio, points could be hard to come by. The model is projecting 229 points as the Under hits 57% of the time.

How to make 76ers vs. Spurs picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time.

The model projects one side of the spread hits 60% of the time.