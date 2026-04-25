Game 3 of Spurs vs. Blazers in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs is set for Friday after the Spurs dropped one on their home court and the Blazers evened the series 1-1. The Spurs, however, remain the series favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook at -600. Portland hopes to take a commanding 3-1 series lead with the next two games on home court. Victor Wembanyama (concussion protocol) is out.

Tipoff is at 10:30 p.m. ET at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland. The latest Spurs vs. Blazers odds have San Antonio as a 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 220.5. Before making any Blazers vs. Spurs picks, check out the Spurs vs. Blazers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Spurs vs. Blazers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Blazers:

Spurs vs. Blazers spread: Spurs -1.5 at FanDuel Spurs vs. Blazers over/under: 220.5 points Spurs vs. Blazers money line: Spurs -126, Trail Blazers +106 Spurs vs. Blazers picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Blazers streaming: Prime Video

Top Spurs vs. Blazers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Spurs vs. Blazers, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (220.5). Both games in this series have gone Under the total. Three of the last five games for both teams have gone Under the total. The total has gone Under in five of the Blazers' last five games against the Spurs.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Spurs to have four players scoring 11.2 or more points, led by De`Aaron Fox with 20.2 points. Deni Avdija is projected to lead the Trail Blazers with 25.1 points scored, as seven Portland players will score 10 or more points. The teams are projected to combine for 219 total points as the Under hits 55% of the time, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Spurs vs. Blazers spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Spurs vs. Blazers at FanDuel here:

How to make Spurs vs. Blazers picks

After simulating each possession of Spurs vs. Blazers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Spurs vs. Blazers, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.