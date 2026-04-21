The 2026 NBA playoffs feature a trio of Game 2 matchups on Tuesday, including the San Antonio Spurs hosting the Portland Trail Blazers. The 2-seeded Spurs (62-20) rolled to a 111-98 victory in Game 1 to give them their 15th win over their last 17 games. No. 7 Portland (42-40) saw its three-game win streak come to an end on Sunday. The Spurs have now won 10 of their last 12 NBA playoff matchups with the Trail Blazers.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. The latest Blazers vs. Spurs odds from FanDuel Sportsbook have San Antonio as the 11.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 220.5, down a point from the opening line. Before making any Spurs vs. Blazers picks, check out the Trail Blazers vs. Spurs predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Spurs vs. Trail Blazers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Trail Blazers vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Blazers spread: Spurs -11.5 at FanDuel Spurs vs. Blazers over/under: 220.5 points Spurs vs. Blazers money line: Spurs -694, Blazers +497 Spurs vs. Blazers picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Blazers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Spurs vs. Blazers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Trail Blazers vs. Spurs, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (220.5) in over-under betting. Game 1 went under, and it continued the trend in matchups between these two as all four of their meetings this season have gone under the total. None of the four have been even close to surpassing the O/U, as each of them went under the total by at least 10 points. The four meetings have averaged just 216 combined points.

Additionally, only four teams all regular season hit the Under in their games more often than the Spurs. As for the Trail Blazers, counting both the regular and postseason, they've hit the Under in 58% of their road games. The Under has a combined 10-6 record for both teams over their last five games entering Game 2. The model has taken the trends into account in projecting the Under to hit in 55% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Blazers vs. Spurs spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Spurs vs. Blazers at FanDuel Sportsbook here:

How to make Blazers vs. Spurs picks

After simulating each possession of Spurs vs. Trail Blazers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Spurs vs. Blazers, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Trail Blazers vs. Spurs spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.