The San Antonio Spurs will look to punch their tickets to the second round of the NBA playoffs 2026 when they meet the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. San Antonio (62-20) lead this series, 3-1, after Victor Wembanyama's return spurred a 114-93 road victory on Sunday. No. 7 Portland (42-40) wasn't able to take advantage of temporarily stealing home-court advantage as it dropped both Games 3 and 4 at home. The Spurs are 13-2 over their last 15 postseason games versus the Blazers.

Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. San Antonio is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest Blazers vs. Spurs odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 215.5. Before making any Spurs vs. Blazers picks, check out the Spurs vs. Trail Blazers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Spurs vs. Trail Blazers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks-. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Trail Blazers vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers spread: Spurs -11.5 at FanDuel Spurs vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 215.5 points Spurs vs. Trail Blazers money line: Spurs -613, Blazers +447 Spurs vs. Trail Blazers picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Trail Blazers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Trail Blazers vs. Spurs predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Spurs vs. Trail Blazers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (215.5). In over/under betting, recent history favors the Over as the last 10 meetings between these squads have averaged 217.9 points. The teams have also developed more of an offensive groove after struggling earlier in the series. The first two games of this series averaged just 209 total points, while the last two have averaged 217.5 combined points.

San Antonio has top-10 metrics on both offense and defense, but the former is a bit ahead of the latter. The Spurs are third in points per game, whereas they're eighth in points allowed. As for Portland, just six team make more 3Ps per game than the Blazers as they can light up the scoreboard in a hurry. Per 10,000 sims, the model projects 216 total points, making the Over a value selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Spurs vs. Trail Blazers spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Spurs vs. Trail Blazers at FanDuel here:

How to make Spurs vs. Trail Blazers picks

After simulating each possession of Spurs vs. Trail Blazers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Spurs vs. Trail Blazers, and which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.