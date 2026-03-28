The San Antonio Spurs continue their push for the top spot in the NBA Western Conference standings as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks in a Saturday matinee. The Spurs (55-18) have won nine of their last 10 and are in second place, just 2.5 games behind the Thunder, in the West The Bucks, meanwhile, have fallen out of the realistic playoff picture in the East as they enter this game at 29-43. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Kevin Porter Jr. (knee) are both out as part of a lengthy injury list for the Bucks.

Tipoff from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 3 p.m. ET. San Antonio is an 18.5-point road favorite, while the over/under is 225.5 in the latest Spurs vs. Bucks odds. Before making any Bucks vs. Spurs picks, check out the Spurs vs. Bucks predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 23 on a sizzling 44-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Bucks vs. Spurs 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Spurs spread: Spurs -18.5 Bucks vs. Spurs over/under: 225.5 points Bucks vs. Spurs money line: Spurs -2273, Bucks +113 Bucks vs. Spurs picks: See picks at SportsLine Bucks vs. Spurs streaming: Prime

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Top Spurs vs. Bucks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Bucks vs. Spurs, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (225.5). San Antonio is rolling recently as it chases OKC for the top spot in the West. The Spurs have scored 123 points or more in three straight, and the Bucks simply don't have the personnel or likely the motivation at this point to slow them down.

Both these teams have seen four of their past six games clear the total. The model is projecting 236 combined points as the Over clears 64% of the time. See the spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Bucks vs. Spurs picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Spurs vs. Bucks, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.