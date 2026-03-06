The San Antonio Spurs look to continue their chase for the top seed in the Western Conference as they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. San Antonio is 45-17 and in second place in the West, now just three games behind the Thunder. The Clippers, meanwhile, are battling for play-in positioning as they currently sit in ninth place at 30-31 overall. Darius Garland (toe) is out for Los Angeles, while the Spurs have not released their injury report yet.

Tipoff from Frost Bank Arena is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. San Antonio is a 7.5-point home favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Clippers odds, while the over/under is 222.5. Before making any Clippers vs. Spurs picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 20 on a sizzling 41-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Spurs vs. Clippers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Clippers vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Clippers spread: Spurs -7.5 Spurs vs. Clippers over/under: 222.5 points Spurs vs. Clippers money line: Spurs -294, Clippers +236

Top Spurs vs. Clippers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Clippers vs. Spurs, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (222.5). The Spurs have primarily been an Under team this season, but the Clippers have trended to the Over. Several trends point that way for Los Angeles, including a 56% Over rate when playing with at least one off day, which is the case in this matchup.

The model projects that three players clear 18 points for the Spurs, while Kawhi Leonard leads the way with 29 points for Los Angeles. The teams combine for 229 points as the Over hits 53% of the time.

How to make Clippers vs. Spurs picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time.

So who wins Clippers vs. Spurs, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time.