Spurs-Clippers trade deadline rumors: Sides discussing Avery Bradley-Danny Green deal

The San Antonio Spurs have managed to stay near the top of the Western Conference playoffs standings this season despite getting only nine games from 2016-17 MVP finalist Kawhi Leonard.

Now they're looking to bolster their postseason push by adding shooting guard Avery Bradley, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The Spurs have emerged as a trade suitor for the Clippers' Avery Bradley, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 8, 2018

Stein reports that the Clippers' asking price is a first-round pick, which the Spurs could be willing to part with considering they're permanently in win-now mode.

The Clippers are seeking a first-round pick to surrender Avery Bradley, who just arrived in LA via last week's Blake Griffin blockbuster — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 8, 2018

One deal that's been floated out there, according to Stein, involves Danny Green.

Danny Green and a first-round pick for Avery Bradley is one potential trade construction that the Spurs and Clippers have discussed, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 8, 2018

Bradley was sent to the Clippers from the Detroit Pistons in the Blake Griffin deal, but he spent his first seven NBA seasons as a member of the Boston Celtics. The 27-year-old is considered one of the premier two-way guards in the league, and seems to have the perfect demeanor to fit in with the Gregg Popovich-led Spurs.

San Antonio can use all the scoring help it can get, particularly with Leonard on the shelf, and Bradley has averaged 15.6 points on 38 percent 3-point shooting in his past two seasons. Equally as important would be his defensive contribution, as he would allow Leonard to take an occasional breather from guarding the other team's best perimeter player, if and when he returns from injury.

There are undoubtedly many contenders after Bradley and his expiring $8.8 million contract, but if San Antonio really wants to part with Green then the Spurs make a lot of sense as a destination for Bradley.