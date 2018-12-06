Spurs coach Gregg Popovich gives a classic Pop answer to a question about LeBron James
Popovich was in no mood to field reporters' questions after the Spurs lost to the Lakers
The San Antonio Spurs were no match for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, falling 121-113 and deeper below .500.
Specifically, they were also no match for LeBron James, who dropped 42 points -- his third-best total of the 2018-19 season -- to give the Lakers their fourth straight win and the Spurs their fourth loss in five games.
James did his damage in every way possible, posting the second best field-goal percentage of his young first season in L.A., knocking down a trio of 3-pointers and draining nine shots from the foul line. In other words, he was himself.
When one reporter asked Spurs coach Gregg Popovich after the game why James was so difficult to defend, the three-time NBA Coach of the Year was -- perhaps predictably -- having none of it.
"Have you watched LeBron play before?" he says with a straight face, pausing for an eye roll and dramatic head shake. "He's LeBron James. That's what makes him difficult to guard."
With hardly a peep from the reporter, Popovich stares coldly before offering his last words -- "Anybody else?" -- and walking off.
Could Popovich have been a little nicer here? Absolutely. It was clear as soon as he asked if there were any more questions that he wasn't going to be taking them anyway. But it's hard not to see where he's coming from, too.
His team was fresh off yet another disappointing loss, not to mention one that saw the Spurs allow James to score more than 40. There was obviously frustration from the night's defeat. And then, of course, there's the fact that LeBron James is, in fact, LeBron James. Why is he hard to defend? Well, Popovich has a point: Just watch LeBron James play basketball.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Wed.: Scores, highlights, updates
There were 10 games on the schedule for Wednesday night
-
Fisher named head coach of L.A. Sparks
Derek Fisher is back in L.A., but this time as a head coach in the WNBA
-
KD: LeBron teams are 'toxic' environment
Durant admits that the attention James receives isn't his fault, but says it's all just a massive...
-
Star Index: Curry eyeing more history
Also, Markelle Fultz finally has a diagnosis, and the most important Greek Freak number might...
-
Medical expert explains Fultz's injury
Fultz is out indefinitely, but the Sixers reportedly hope he can return in three to six we...
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 6: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...