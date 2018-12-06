Spurs coach Gregg Popovich gives a classic Pop answer to a question about LeBron James

The San Antonio Spurs were no match for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, falling 121-113 and deeper below .500.

Specifically, they were also no match for LeBron James, who dropped 42 points -- his third-best total of the 2018-19 season -- to give the Lakers their fourth straight win and the Spurs their fourth loss in five games.

James did his damage in every way possible, posting the second best field-goal percentage of his young first season in L.A., knocking down a trio of 3-pointers and draining nine shots from the foul line. In other words, he was himself.

When one reporter asked Spurs coach Gregg Popovich after the game why James was so difficult to defend, the three-time NBA Coach of the Year was -- perhaps predictably -- having none of it.

"Have you watched LeBron play before?" he says with a straight face, pausing for an eye roll and dramatic head shake. "He's LeBron James. That's what makes him difficult to guard."

With hardly a peep from the reporter, Popovich stares coldly before offering his last words -- "Anybody else?" -- and walking off.

Could Popovich have been a little nicer here? Absolutely. It was clear as soon as he asked if there were any more questions that he wasn't going to be taking them anyway. But it's hard not to see where he's coming from, too.

His team was fresh off yet another disappointing loss, not to mention one that saw the Spurs allow James to score more than 40. There was obviously frustration from the night's defeat. And then, of course, there's the fact that LeBron James is, in fact, LeBron James. Why is he hard to defend? Well, Popovich has a point: Just watch LeBron James play basketball.