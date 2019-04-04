Spurs coach Gregg Popovich makes NBA history by getting ejected just 63 seconds into game against Nuggets

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich had a short night on Wednesday.

Just 63 seconds into the team's matchup with the Denver Nuggets, Popovich was hit with two technical fouls and ejected from the game. He initially complained about a non-call, then took a timeout and continued arguing with the ref after receiving his first technical. When he didn't leave the ref alone, he was sent to the showers.

It only took 1:03 for Spurs HC Gregg Popovich to be ejected from tonight’s game in Denver. pic.twitter.com/rocXz4kH4X — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) April 4, 2019

According to SportsNet stats and information, that is the quickest ejection in NBA history. He beat the previous owner of the record, the late Flip Saunders, by a whopping 43 seconds.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich ejected 63 seconds into tonight's game vs Nuggets.



Unofficially, this is the quickest ejection of an NBA head coach in history.



The record was previously held by Flip Saunders of the Wizards vs Celtics on Jan 2, 2012 (106 seconds) — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 4, 2019

Popovich has been known to call timeouts just a few possessions into a game if he feels his team hasn't come out with the right approach, but this is a new one. And though this might not be the reason you want to be in the record books, it's unlikely Popovich's record for quickest ejection is going to be broken any time soon.

But who knows? The game is always evolving, as we've seen the 3-point revolution over the past few seasons. Maybe getting tossed right after the game starts will be the new form of innovation across the league.