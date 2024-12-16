San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich shared a public statement for the first time since suffering a stroke on Nov. 2. Popovich has been away from the team since the medical incident, and there is still no timeline for his return to the sidelines.

Here's Popovich's statement, which was released by the Spurs on Monday afternoon:

"This has certainly been an unexpected six weeks for my family and me. As we work together on my recovery, I want to take a moment to share that the outpouring of support we've received has been truly overwhelming in the best possible way. While I wish I could get back to each one of you, for now, let me say that my family and I are forever grateful. We're thankful for our wonderful community, the entire Spurs organization, and our family and friends. No one is more excited to see me return to the bench than the talented individuals who have been leading my rehabilitation process. They've quickly learned that I'm less than coachable."

In the absence of Popovich, Spurs assistant coach Mitch Johnson has been elevated to interim head coach. He's led the Spurs to an 11-10 record during that span.

It was originally announced that Popovich wouldn't travel with the Spurs on an upcoming road trip in the beginning of November, as he suffered a health issue. Then, on Nov. 13, the Spurs shared that Popovich suffered a mild stroke at the arena in San Antonio prior to the team's 113-103 win over the Timberwolves. He's expected to make a full recovery, but when he'll return to the sidelines is still unclear.

Popovich, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023, is currently in his 29th season as the Spurs' head coach. He has won five NBA championships and has a career record of 1,391-824 (.628 winning percentage) in the regular season.