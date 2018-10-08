Spurs dealt a double dose of bad news as guards Lonnie Walker IV and Dejounte Murray go down with knee injuries

The San Antonio Spurs knew they were going to be in for an interesting season after their blockbuster trade in the summer. But even without Kawhi Leonard in town anymore, there was still some reason for optimism. They made it to the playoffs essentially without him last season, now have DeMar DeRozan thanks to the trade and were excited about some of the young talent in their backcourt.

However, that optimism has been quickly drained away, as they suffered a double injury blow in the span of just a few days during the preseason. First, rookie guard Lonnie Walker IV -- the team's first-round pick this year -- went down injured during Friday's game against the Pistons. The team later announced that an MRI revealed he has a torn meniscus, and according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, he's expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Then on Sunday, in the second quarter of their game against the Rockets, starting point guard Dejounte Murray also suffered a knee injury. He was able to walk off the court under his own power, but the injury happened as he planted to go to the rim, which is usually not a great sign. Per ESPN's Michael C. Wright, Murray is expected to get an MRI to see the extent of the damage -- if any -- on Monday.

As a rookie, and probably the fifth guard on the depth chart heading into the season, Walker wasn't going to see tons of playing time early, Still, having knee surgery in preseason is a tough way to start your career. It just makes everything a bit harder when you have to play catch-up once you're healthy.

A potential serious injury to Murray, however, would be a really big blow for him and the Spurs -- especially in conjunction with Walker's surgery. You never want to see someone get injured, but it really couldn't come at a worse time for Murray. After showing flashes of real potential in his first few seasons, everyone in San Antonio was talking about this being a breakout year for the lefty point guard. It would really be a shame if it gets derailed by a long absence.