Spurs' Dejounte Murray agrees to four-year, $64 million contract extension, per report
The Spurs locked up their guard before seeing him play in the first year after tearing his ACL
The San Antonio Spurs have always prioritized continuity and chemistry, but they took it to another level on Monday.
Fourth-year guard DeJounte Murray tore his ACL before last season began. He missed the entire year, and second-year prospect Derrick White thrived in his place. With DeMar DeRozan entrenched on the perimeter, Murray's role with the Spurs for the long haul was in question. Those questions have now been answered. Before even seeing him play in a regular-season game following his injury, the Spurs have locked Murray into a four-year, $64 million contract extension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Murray's deal is fully guaranteed, showing a tremendous amount of faith in spite of his injury. His play during the 2017-18 season justifies that faith, though. He was a member of the All-Defensive Second Team that year while averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
Murray's primary weakness has always been as a shooter, but there was optimism about his shot prior to his injury. The Spurs employ arguably the best shooting coach in basketball, as Chip Engelland has helped a number of players become far better shooters than anyone expected. Kawhi Leonard made only 25 percent of his 3-point attempts in college, but he is now one of the NBA's better shooters thanks to Engelland. The Spurs hope that Murray can enjoy the same improvement.
If he does, and he manages to stay healthy, this deal will turn into a bargain. If not, he and White still give San Antonio one of the best defensive backcourts in the NBA. With DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge at the forward spots, having excellent defense from both guards is going to be absolutely critical this season. After finishing near the bottom of the league in defense last season, Murray is their best hope at bouncing back this year.
There is no telling what kind of player Murray will be a year removed from knee surgery, but the Spurs have enough faith in him to lock him up early. That says quite a bit about Murray as a player and the Spurs as an organization. If any team is equipped to get Murray back up to full strength, it is the Spurs.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Williamson (knee) out 6-8 weeks
Williamson had surgery to repair a torn meniscus on the eve of the opening night of the season
-
25 reasons to be excited for NBA season
Also, the Harden-Westbrook duo, the battle for Los Angeles and the high potential for a big-name...
-
Sabonis, Pacers agree to extension
Sabonis got his new deal before Monday's deadline for upcoming fourth-year players to extend...
-
Celtics' Brown gets $115M extension
After contentious negotiations, Jaylen Brown will remain with the Celtics for the long haul
-
Report: Joe Johnson waived by Pistons
The veteran didn't last with the Pistons, but that doesn't mean his NBA career is over
-
NBA over/under picks for all 30 teams
Some teams are going to be happier than others with how this season goes