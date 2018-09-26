Spurs' DeMar DeRozan shocked, left speechless by San Antonio mural: 'They love me like this already?'
DeRozan's trade out of Toronto may have been heartbreaking, but he should be just fine
Lost in the dust of the trade that sent Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors is the fact that the Spurs got a really good player in DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan, who built a reputation in Toronto for his humility and his steadfastness in staying with the team, seems to be making himself right at home in San Antonio.
So much so, in fact, that he already has a mural.
When he was asked about the mural, DeRozan could barely let the reporter finish the question, and he was speechless himself. "That ... honestly ... I probably ... The day I [saw] it, I was at my camp and I think my cousin sent it to me or showed me and I was like, 'Man ... who drew this? I mean who photoshopped this?' And he was like 'nah it's in San Antonio.'
"I thought it was fake," he continued. "I [saw] on Instagram. I didn't think it was real. So later on it gave me one of them feelings where I was like, 'Damn they love me like this already?' You know what I mean? It gives you that extra hunger to want to go out there and do something for the fans, and make them feel better than I felt in that moment."
One thing is for certain about DeRozan: He plays with heart. It sounds cliche, but he proved it time and time again in Toronto, and his commitment to the organization became one of the most beloved things about him -- not just to Raptor fans, but to the entire NBA. No matter how upset he was about being traded, he seems to have turned his gaze toward this season. In the stacked Western Conference, it's going to be tough for the Spurs. But they're better off now than they were last season without Leonard playing. DeRozan will try to give them the push they need.
