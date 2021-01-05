Derrick White has hardly played for the San Antonio Spurs this season. He has suited up only once, in a loss against the Los Angeles Lakers in which he played 23 minutes. Otherwise? He has been limited by a toe injury that has only gotten worse since it was initially diagnosed.

White had toe surgery in August of 2020 and was originally dealing with a sprain to that left toe. That kept him out early in the season, but on Sunday, he stubbed that toe, aggravating the injury. On Monday, we learned just how serious that aggravation was. He has suffered a fracture of that toe, and no timeline has been given for his possible return, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. That will be based on how his rehab goes.

The Spurs won their first two games this season, but have lost their past four as they slowly shift gears towards their younger players. Keldon Johnson and Lonnie Walker have both taken real steps forward, and the silver lining to White's injury is that it could create more playing time for rookie first-round pick Devin Vassell.

White signed a four-year, $73 million contract extension with the Spurs before the season. That long-term security looks invaluable now that White has seen recurring issues with that same toe. That long-term investment will make the Spurs cautious in how they approach his recovery. With so much young talent in the backcourt, they don't need to rush White back onto the court. It is in both his and the team's best interest to make sure that he is back at 100 percent when he returns.